Yesterday, July 10, Android Q Beta 5 officially dropped. While not drastically different compared to Beta 4, Beta 5 still stands out as noteworthy thanks to improvements to Q's gestures — specifically when it comes to how the gestures interact with in-app navigation drawers.

Unfortunately, it wasn't long after Beta 5 started rolling out before Google ended up pulling it due to installation issues.

Taking a look through the AC forums, however, it would appear that a few of our members still managed to get their hands on Beta 5 before Google took it away.

mustang7757

Downloading as we speak:))

htcrazy

Going smooth so far. Just started optimizing apps.

cbreze

Well, I hate to be the first one to say this but dang! This is one smooth snappy update. I'm seeing a noticeable improvement.

strikeIII

Nice! Home animations are smooth again and I like the new gesture of swiping in from the bottom corners for Google Assistant when using full screen gestures.

What about you? Did you download Android Q Beta 5?

