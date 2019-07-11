Yesterday, July 10, Android Q Beta 5 officially dropped. While not drastically different compared to Beta 4, Beta 5 still stands out as noteworthy thanks to improvements to Q's gestures — specifically when it comes to how the gestures interact with in-app navigation drawers.

Unfortunately, it wasn't long after Beta 5 started rolling out before Google ended up pulling it due to installation issues.

Taking a look through the AC forums, however, it would appear that a few of our members still managed to get their hands on Beta 5 before Google took it away.