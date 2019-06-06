As of Wednesday, June 5, Google began rolling out Android Q Beta 4.

Like we expected, Beta 4 is a fairly modest update compared to Beta 3. There are some new accent colors to play around with, Smart Lock has been rebranded as Pixel Presence, and there's a hint at the power button potentially being used to show your cards/passes from Google Pay in a later build.

Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking the new software.