What you need to know
- Diablo IV was revealed at BlizzCon 2019.
- Game Director Luis Barriga has written a blog post, stating that quarterly updates will be provided for the game.
- These updates will start sometime in February 2020.
- Diablo IV does not currently have a release window.
When Diablo IV was revealed at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard quickly squashed any notions of the game releasing sometime soon. "We are not coming anytime soon, not even Blizzard soon" was the line used. With that said, it doesn't look like fans will have to wait too long to learn more about the game, as a blog post from Luis Barriga, Game Director for Diablo IV, indicates that new updates will come over the next year in a quarterly fashion, starting in February 2020.
Luis writes that "We've been taking this week to assess and discuss our takeaways from BlizzCon, and we love all the deep discussions happening around the art, features, systems, and world of Diablo IV. We're also excited about a cool update we're planning for you in February of next year. It will be the first in a series of quarterly updates where we'll share behind-the-scenes looks at our progress going forward."
Luis also notes that the reveal cinematic for Diablo IV was meant to establish the tone for the game and the overall creative vision throughout development. More of that dark, grim aesthetic can be seen in the Gothic concept art that Blizzard has released so far. We'll be sure to cover any updates and information released beginning in February next year. Diablo IV is set to be available on the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.
