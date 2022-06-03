Diablo Immortal: Tips and tricks for beginners on Android

Diablo Immortal operates mainly like any other Diablo title, so while fans may have a good idea of what to expect when they dive into the mobile version of the game, there's still a lot that newcomers may not be familiar with. Those looking for a 1:1 recreation of past Diablo games might be in for a shock, but that doesn't mean that the game is incredibly difficult to understand. Whether you're looking to brush up on your Diablo knowledge or looking for any tips that can make you better, we're here to help get you going.

We have a few tips for both new and returning Diablo Immortal players after our own experience with the game. Hopefully, these make your time with the game more enjoyable, cutting down any issues you may have when exploring the world of Sanctuary for the first time.

Find the settings that work for you

(Image credit: Android Central )

One of the first things anyone should do when jumping into Diablo Immortal for the first time is head right into the settings menu. Thanks to a rather extensive list of choices, players will be able to expertly tweak exactly what they want their game to look and feel like when they play it — and that's a huge deal, believe it or not.

While Diablo Immortal may not be a game like Apex Legends Mobile or something that relies more heavily on PvP combat, the game will still demand quite a bit from your phone if you let it. With that in mind, it's best to make sure you tailor your settings to your device, not only to keep your phone from getting too hot and losing battery fast, but also to keep the game playing smoothly and prevent it from freezing up or crashing.

Of course, if you have one of the most powerful gaming phones like the latest Pixel or iPhone, then you may want to go all out and see just how nice and fast you can make Diablo Immortal look.

Experiment with classes and abilities

(Image credit: Blizzard)

This suggestion is a bit of a two-for-one, but players who are new to the world of Diablo may want to experiment with a couple of different classes when they first join the game. Because Diablo Immortal's endgame content takes some bit of grinding to do, locking yourself into a class that you might not enjoy will only result in some bad times for you. If you're new to the series, I'd suggest maybe trying out some classes by dropping into the game a couple of minutes early.

Not only will you get a chance to play with every class, but you level up fast enough to unlock some skills and get a taste of what it'll be like playing with them, and won't have to commit too much time if you don't like them.

For those that have already found a class they love, you'll also want to get familiar with all of the abilities you have access to. As you level up, you'll unlock a plethora of abilities, and only four slots to equip them into. Because the abilities can vary in what they do, it's best to familiarize yourself with all of them and figure out what works best for your current build.

Use a controller

(Image credit: Android Central)

While controller support isn't the most optimized for a game like Diablo Immortal just yet, using a controller for any mobile game is still better than not using one. If you've been playing games for some time, you're likely more comfortable with a controller in your hand, and Diablo Immortal does feel a bit better with one, be it with something like a Razer Kishi, or maybe another option like the DualShock 4 or the Xbox controller.

However, it is important to note that currently, Diablo Immortal does not support menu navigation via controllers. This means you'll have to keep using your phone's touch screen to navigate menus, which can be a bit cumbersome, but the game does feel overall better with one of the best gaming controllers in hand.

Don't fret over early gear, and keep your legendaries

(Image credit: Android Central)

Gear is by far the most important thing when it comes to any Diablo game, and Diablo Immortal is no different. However, what's more important is to remember not to get too attached to any of the gear you find early on in your time in Sanctuary.

Early on in the game, you'll find a ton of new gear pretty much every time you take down a big enough enemy. While it may be tempting to begin upgrading some of the gear you get as you play, I would caution against it. Most gear you get prior to endgame content will not be of use to you as you progress deeper into the game, and once you reach those stages of Diablo Immortal, you'll be getting even better gear, anyway.

In that same vein, you're going to want to hang on to any legendary gear you find early on in the game. Thanks to a feature called Essence Transfer that doesn't become available until later in the game, players will be able to transfer abilities out of them and put them into other, more powerful gear, making your gear set even better.

Do your bounties

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Midway through the main storyline of Diablo Immortal, you'll be introduced to the bounty boards in Westmarch. This system allows you to complete up to eight bounties — usually taking down enemies or collecting materials — a day to redeem XP.

While this may seem tedious early on, it will become crucial later in the game, especially as you have to level up to certain thresholds before progressing in the main story.

Turn on auto pick-up

(Image credit: Blizzard)

This might seem like an innocuous choice, but after playing through about 15 minutes of Diablo Immortal, you'll come to understand why it's on here. Auto pick-up is a setting you can toggle on in the customization menus and allows players to, as the name suggests, automatically pick up stuff as they run across it.

Because of the sheer amount of items you'll run across in your time with the game, you'll quickly come to love the ability to simply scoop things up as you go. You'll want to sort out the different items inside of your inventory once you pick them up, but saving time (and precious button presses) will have you thankful sooner rather than later.

Diablo Immortal delivers the iconic game into your pocket

Fans of the Diablo series will feel right at home with Diablo Immortal, as the game essentially feels like a port of the main games, but shrunk down into your phone. However, while some things may translate well from the main game to the mobile version, there are still some vital changes to be aware of when first jumping into Immortal.

Whether it be subtle customization choices, using a controller, or simply making the game easier by learning about some of the game's mechanics, it's important to try and tinker everything to your own personal settings. This will help make it one of the best Android games for you.