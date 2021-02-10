Diablo 4 was unveiled at BlizzCon 2019, with a stunning cinematic trailer and a series of updates following. There's no knowing when it'll arrive but there's plenty we know already about Blizzard's next foray into the world of angels and demons. Classes, skills, always-online, what parts of the world we'll explore — Blizzard is sharing quite a bit well in advance of the release of its huge RPG. Here's everything you need to know about Diablo 4 on PS5.

What is Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is an action role-playing game taking place around a decade after the end of Diablo 3. The story revolves around the return of Lilith, the Queen of Succubi who fell in love with the angel Inarius and together, bore the Nephalem, ancestors of the human race. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more With Lilith's return, evil cults spring up and hordes of bestial Goatmen roam the world, yet the angels in heaven are not answering humanity's cries for help. Given the kinds of games Blizzard Entertainment has made in the past, this could end up being one of the best PS5 games available, depending on how things turn out. Diablo 4 Trailers

Our first look at Diablo 4 comes via the cinematic reveal from BlizzCon 2019. After that, we also got to see a very early version of the gameplay via a gameplay trailer. Diablo 4 Gameplay and features