What you need to know
- PlayStation has shared a look at the character creator and photo mode features for Demon's Souls on PS5.
- There's over 16 million combinations available when building a character.
- Photo mode allows you to use filters during gameplay.
- Demon's Souls is slated to release on November 12, 2020.
Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio have worked to make Demon's Souls on PS5 a compelling remake and today, PlayStation shared more details on how Demon's Souls features an expanded character creator and a new photo mode. The character creator includes far more options than the original PS3 title, with over 16 million permutations available.
Meanwhile, photo mode is entirely new, with the ability to apply different filters, add film grain, remove weapons or your character from a scene. If you want to grab shots of the bosses and enemies seen in the different trailers or make it look more like the PS3 title, you can. Best of all, these filters can then be applied to gameplay, so you can actually alter the entire tone while you're playing.
Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the U.S, UK and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Other notable launch titles include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
