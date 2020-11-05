Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio have worked to make Demon's Souls on PS5 a compelling remake and today, PlayStation shared more details on how Demon's Souls features an expanded character creator and a new photo mode. The character creator includes far more options than the original PS3 title, with over 16 million permutations available.

Meanwhile, photo mode is entirely new, with the ability to apply different filters, add film grain, remove weapons or your character from a scene. If you want to grab shots of the bosses and enemies seen in the different trailers or make it look more like the PS3 title, you can. Best of all, these filters can then be applied to gameplay, so you can actually alter the entire tone while you're playing.