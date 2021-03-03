Demeo invites players to crawl dungeons with friends as they never have before in the first gameplay trailer, which reveals how the cooperative gameplay structure will work. Demeo introduces something even the best Oculus Quest 2 games don't have: the ability to play with friends in VR and non-VR at the same time. Resolution Games previously announced Demeo back in December but didn't show off more than a few teasers of what the grid-like worlds would look like. Now we know exactly what to expect.

Players will find themselves standing together around a virtual table, much like they would on a regular D&D night at home. The difference, of course, is that players won't have to travel to be present in the same physical space as their friends; a move that's certainly a positive point for people with busy schedules and those that would rather distance themselves from others during the pandemic. There's nothing quite like a good group activity, especially one where good conversation flows with friends, and Demeo looks to try to strip away some of the difficulties of the past year by not just providing a virtual table to gather around, but filling it with a substantive game that can be played with and without a VR headset.

The trailer below shows a rather different view of the typical Dungeons & Dragons experience, as players not only have the 20-sided dice to roll, but they are also using cards to play different moves, similar to games like Slay the Spire. These cards can be found by defeating enemies, looting treasure chests, and solving puzzles throughout the dungeon. As you would expect in VR, players can get up close and personal with the pieces on the table any time they want to, giving them a first-person view of the action, or just sit back and relax while the pieces move on their own.

Demeo is set to launch sometime this year on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and both Steam and SteamVR platforms. One of the shining differences between Demeo and most other tabletop games in VR is, as said before, the ability to play on the same board as other players no matter if they have a VR headset or not. We've not yet seen how the interface will look on a traditional monitor versus a VR headset, but will likely see those details at a later date. For now, you can wishlist Demeo on Steam below until it has a listing on the Oculus store.