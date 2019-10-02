Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
What you need to know
- Delta is readying the relaunch of its SkyMiles American Express Cards
- To celebrate, new cardholders will earn a limited-time welcome offer
- The welcome bonuses will be applied when the cards officially relaunch on January 30, 2020
Starting on January 30, 2020, Delta is going to relaunch its entire lineup of Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards for both its consumer and business customers. In celebration of the relaunch, Delta and American Express are giving new cardholders limited-time welcome offers for those who sign up and are approved for one of the cards between October 1, 2019, and October 30, 2019.
Some of the new perks of the cards include double miles on restaurants worldwide, access to The American Express Centurion Lounge, or getting to Delta's Medallion status faster. Businesses will get more targeting rewards as well, like more miles on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising. Sandeep Dube, Delta's Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement & Loyalty, talked about the catalyst of the upcoming changes:
"We're constantly listening to our customers and spent the last year digging deep on what they expect from an industry-leading Card. The result is a diverse portfolio of redesigned Cards that will deliver rich rewards and benefits that give travelers unmatched options that fit their lifestyle needs,"
The companies have launched a website to highlight the rewards and benefits of the relaunched cards where you can see card details and what card perks best match your needs. The consumer cards are getting limited-time offers between 60,000 to 75,000 Bonus Miles and, as an extra bonus, a $50 to $100 statement credit. Check out all of the rewards of the new personal cards below to see what one fits you best.
Gold records
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Start off by grabbing 60,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months (offer expires 10/30/2019). Then, earn 2 miles on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Also, enjoy checking your first bag free on Delta flights, receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on your Delta flights, and start with a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year (then $95).
Platinum records
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Get a limited-time 75,000 Bonus Miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months (Offer Expires 10/30/2019). In addition, grab a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Then, earn 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Check your first bag free on Delta flights, receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on your Delta flights, and enjoy 20% savings on eligible in-flight purchases in the form of a statement credit with the American Express Delta Card. This card has a $195 Annual Fee ($250 if the application is received on or after 1/30/2020).
Reserved
Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
Start off with 75,000 Bonus Miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months (Offer Expires 10/30/2019). Then, earn 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on other purchases. Enter the Delta Sky Club® at no cost and bring up to two guests for an exclusive rate of $29 per person per visit (starting 1/30/2020, the exclusive per-visit rate to access the Delta Sky Club® will be $39 per person). Receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding and check your first bag free on Delta flights. This card has a $450 Annual Fee ($550 if the application is received on or after 1/30/2020).
