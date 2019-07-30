Being a Texan girl, I remember using Dell computers all the way back in grade school. Dell laptops were some of the most consistent and classroom-friendly models around, and that continues to this day with a small, sturdy portfolio of Chromebooks that received a much-appreciated upgrade this past spring. Dell released three new Chromebooks this year aimed at the education space: two clamshells in the 3100 and 3400 and a 2-in-1 version of the 3100. A 2-in-1's flexible design allows it to be used in a far wider range of environments, which is why I prefer it for most Chromebooks — but I especially appreciate them for students. This unassuming little Chromebook is made for bookbags and school desks, but even for someone who's now a decade out of high school — I'm so old now! — the 3100 2-in-1 is a great little Chromebook with a whole lot of potential under that unassuming grey lid.

Ready for school Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 Draw, type, or tap your way to better learning Dell's latest Chromebook 2-in-1 is durable as all get-out and ready to take your use and abuse while offering a solid workflow and higher storage options. From $359 from Dell

The Good 64GB models available at launch

Durable and adaptable

2 USB-C and USB-A ports

Spill-resistant keyboard

Great battery with faster charger The Bad Little bit bulkier

Looks boring

More expensive than competing models

Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 What's ready for the classroom

Category Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 Operating System Chrome OS Display 11.6 inches (1366 x 768)

Gorilla Glass NBT

Touchscreen Processor Intel Celeron N4000 Memory 4GB-8GB LPDDR3 Storage 32GB-64GB eMMc Expandable Storage microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Gen 1

2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

Headphone / microphone combo jack Battery Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)

65W USB-C AC adapter Dimensions 304 x 208 x 21.5 mm

(11.96" x 8.19" x 0.85") Weight 1.41 Kg (3.10 lbs) Durability MIL-STD-810G tested

Spill-resistant keyboard

Rubber edge bumpers AUE Date June 2025

The Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 is 100% geared towards the classroom, with rubberized edges — including a raised rubber ring around the screen lid to avoid any damage if a kid slams the lid shut a little too roughly — reinforced ports, and an easy to remove bottom cover should a school's IT department need to swap out broken parts. Dell knows exactly how hard kids are on technology, and so it builds a Chromebook that's more or less life-proof for everyone. The screen here is just as bright as the ASUS C214, with great accuracy for my taps, swipes, and zooms. The 2-in-1 form factor has an easy-to-use touchscreen, and when I showed the 3100 to an artist friend, they immediately started sketching out classic cartoon characters with ease in Google Keep and Chrome Canvas. And I zoomed through several rounds of Tri-Peaks in Microsoft Solitaire Collection without having to undo an errant move or tap. The keyboard here is spill-resistant and "pick resistant" — because kids will try to pry out keyboard keys, apparently — with a resilience that's supposed to withstand up to 12 ounces of liquid. The keys are a tad narrower than most, with a slightly larger gap between keys to help young typers avoid accidentally hitting adjacent keys and it was pleasant to type on during my 2-hour flights to and from Texas.

I'm so happy this new generation of Chromebooks all have a USB-C port on each side, and having a USB-A port on each side is a welcome addition for students and teachers that have wired mice and flash drives that need to be used without relying on USB-C hubs. Unlike other models that stick ports at different locations on each side, the Dell keeps the USB-C and USB-A ports symmetrical between the left and ride sides of the chassis while arranging the buttons and single ports — microSD, 3.5mm, and a Kensington lock — evenly around the USB ports. During lunch period, you can recharge most of your battery if you forgot to charge it the night before with the included 65W Power Delivery charger — the 3100 2-in-1 only takes 45W, but futureproof chargers are always nice — something that's easy to do when a Chromebook can run 10-12 hours in a single charge. Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 What needs more study time

The 3100 2-in-1 belongs to the same hardware platform as the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 and several other models like the Lenovo 300e Chromebook 2nd Gen, and has the same smooth performance, but the Dell 3100 is the largest physically of the 11.6-inch models I've seen so far, noticeably longer wider and longer than the C214. The edges and angles on the 3100 2-in-1 are more rounded, which makes it a wee bit easier to get your fingers around the lid to open, but also makes it feel pudgy at times.

There are small details on the 3100 that are nice — such as the rubber that rings the edge of the screen bezels — but other details almost seem like mistakes more than intentional choices. When I first received the 3100, the recessed power button made me think that the button hadn't lined up quite right properly during assembly. Upon receiving the second one with a likewise recessed power button, I realized that no, the power button is recessed on purpose, likely to avoid accidental presses. Also, as someone who charged this Chromebook in her bedroom at her parents' house for a week, the LED notification light is far bigger and brighter than most laptops and I recommend either shitting the Chromebook off completely so it doesn't blink at you all night or hiding the Chromebook inside a laptop sleeve so the light is hidden. Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 Should you buy it?

With a solid keyboard, great battery life with an even greater charger, and the Dell durability we knew and trust, there's a reason this Chromebook took runner-up in our Best Chromebooks for Students roundup. I wish the pricing was a little more competitive — especially for the 4GB/32GB models that are $30-$80 more expensive than the ASUS and Lenovo variants. 4 out of 5 Considering how frequently Dell runs sales on its website, though, the pricing might very well even out when you go to buy, and for many, Dell's durability and extra USB-A port may well be worth the upgrade. Dell also takes the advantage of being the only new-gen Education Chromebook with a $419 64GB model available, which is the one I highly recommend buying given that this Chromebook will receive support until June 2025. Six years is a long time to skate by on 32GB of storage.

Ready for school Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 Draw, type, or tap your way to better learning Dell's latest Chromebook 2-in-1 is durable as all get-out and ready to take your use and abuse while offering a solid workflow and higher storage options. From $359 from Dell