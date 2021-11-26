TP-Link's Deco mesh systems are some of the best in the business with great coverage, easy expansion, and intuitive software. Setup is also a snap with the Deco app on Android and iOS. The Deco X60 mesh system is just $180 for whole-home coverage on Black Friday. If you want a bit more speed, you can also get Black Friday deals on faster Deco X68 and Deco X90.

The Deco X60 comes with two very compact wireless nodes. With Deco, you place one node into your modem and then place the other in another part of your home that needs a boost in coverage. The app helps you place them just right. The Deco X60 is a dual-band solution with AX3000 speed, plenty for browsing, and 4K streaming. It's also a great upgrade if your Wi-Fi is struggling under the weight of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals you've already taken advantage of.

If you need a bit more performance, the Deco X68 and Deco X90 are also on sale and can do more with a fast gigabit connection if you have one.

Whole-home Wi-Fi coverage with up to 25% off on Black Friday

TP-Link Deco X60 | 17% off This mesh system comes with two nodes capable of covering 5,000 square feet with AX3000 speeds. This is a great mesh system for someone that prioritizes consistency and price over pure download speeds. $180 at Amazon

$180 at B&H

$180 at Newegg TP-Link Deco X68 | 25% off The Deco X68 gets a small speed increase over the X60 thanks to a tri-band connection. This allows the mesh to keep speeds a bit higher when using the remote node. With 5,500 square feet of coverage, this is a good mesh for large homes with gigabit internet speeds. $210 at Amazon TP-Link Deco X90 | 20% off A tri-band AX6600 mesh system, the Deco X90 is one of the fastest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems you'll find. With tons of speed for both the mesh link and connected devices, this kit is perfect for those with a large house and tons of client connections. $360 at Amazon

$380 at Best Buy

For most people, the difference in performance between these mesh systems will be negligible until more people start to join in. The dual-band connection on the Deco X60 is more than enough for a few simultaneous connections but can experience some slowdown with a lot of congestion. The Deco X68 avoids this slowdown with an extra Wi-Fi band exclusive to your devices.

If you need even more speed, the Deco X90 doubles the 5GHz speed of the X68 so your mesh system can keep up with a connection of 1Gbps or more. You can also transfer large files in a snap from a high-speed home NAS if you've set up one of the best Black Friday NAS deals.