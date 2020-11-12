First announced as a PS5 launch title before being delayed into 2021, Arkane Studios' Deathloop now has a release date. Deathloop is slated to arrive on May 21, 2021 for PS5 and PC. It'll be console exclusive for a year before heading to other platforms, meaning Xbox Series X and S. Bethesda also posted a small trailer to go along with the launch date reveal, which you can see below.

You'll get the following items for preordering the game:

Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

Character Skin: "Storm Rider" Colt

One Trinket (equippable buff)

Then, these new few are exclusive to the Deluxe Edition:

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: "Party Crasher" Colt

Character Skin: "Sharp Shooter" Julianna

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Since Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks is joining Xbox, Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo may be some of the last PS5 games released by the different studios under Bethesda. We don't know for sure however, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Deathloop runs at 4K 60 FPS on PS5 and uses the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller to convey different sensations for each gun. If a gun jams on the player, the triggers will also lock up, providing a more immersive feedback than usual.