- Days Gone is an open-world game developed by SIE Bend Studio, a part of Sony Worldwide Studios.
- After the game's release, Bend has been adding different challenges as free DLC.
- Days Gone is getting a New Game Plus mode and more difficulty options in a free update, set for later in September
Days Gone released back in April and Bend Studio has been busy patching different issues and providing free updates, with different challenges. If you've been looking for more adventure and more challenge in the world of Days Gone, we've got great news. As announced on PlayStation Blog, Days Gone is getting a New Game Plus mode later this month. Currently, it is set to arrive on September 13.
In New Game Plus, players will be able to use all their skills, weapons, NERO boosters, credits and everything earned in the intitial run of the game. There are two new difficulty options that can be chosen (even at the start of a new game), Hard II and Survival II. There's also a few new trophies to be earned in New Game Plus, Hard II and Survival II. One has to do with a mysterious new weapon:
You can start New Game Plus once you've completed the "I'm Never Giving Up" story branch. If you haven't picked up Days Gone yet and you're not sure it's a game you'd like, you can check out our review right here.
