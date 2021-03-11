Dashlane, one of the best password managers for Android, is rolling out a powerful update to its Password Changer, allowing users to change their passwords with just the click of a button.

This rebuilt Password Changer works by adapting to the individual flow of a supported website's password change feature. For example, Twitter has a different flow than Netflix or Verizon, and the company's new tool accounts for that. This is also why the company only supports a limited number of domains at first. The number is roughly about a 100, and this includes the most popular social, media, and shopping sites.

There's also a new machine learning-powered autofill engine. The company says this would allow Dashlane to more accurately and speedily log in to websites universally.

Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane said:

We've always known that to meaningfully impact the security of our customers and enhance their experience online, our autofill experience needed to be faster, more reliable, and more convenient than typing memorized passwords or other insecure, convenience-based habits. Powering Dashlane with machine learning and completely refactoring Password Changer are significant steps toward our goal of helping all individuals and businesses avoid the pain of managing access. We look forward to hearing feedback on the beta as we continue to enhance the best-in-class autofill category-leading capabilities, and great experience our users have come to expect.

The new update is available now in beta, and you can sign up for the beta here.

While browsers like Chrome can alert you about compromised passwords, changing them all is a bit of a pain at times. If Dashlane's Password Changer works as well as advertised, it'll take the pain out of the process. The biggest hindrances to security are complexity and laziness. If users can now easily make their accounts more secure without much work on their part, they'll be more likely to do so. The idea is a good one, and one does hope that other password managers adopt a similar concept.

The change also comes just in time to snatch users away from LastPass, a password manager which just limited its free tier in a way that didn't resonate with customers. Combined with the new autofill engine and ease of use, it's easy to see why consumers would prefer Dashlane.