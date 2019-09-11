Google teased dark mode for Gmail on the Android 10 site, and the update is now rolling out. As noted by several users on Reddit (via 9to5Google), Gmail is picking up the dark theme following the latest update.

You'll need to be on the latest 2019.08.18.267044774 build to see the change, but it may be a while before everyone gets the option as the dark theme option is an additional server-side flag that needs to be enabled. The interface is similar to what we've seen from other Google apps: you get three options for themes, including Light, Dark, and System default. The theme option itself is listed at the top in the general settings, and the dark mode has a dark gray color scheme with red accent colors.

Don't see the theme option just yet? Make sure you're on the latest build, and wait for the server-side change to go live.

