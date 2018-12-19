There are a lot of weather apps on the Play Store, but if you're like me, you rely on Dark Sky for all of your weather forecast wants and needs. Today, the dev team behind Dark Sky announced that it's releasing a Wear OS version of the app so you can check the weather faster than ever.

Similar to the Dark Sky app that's already available for the Apple Watch, the Wear OS app shows the current temperature, what it actually feels like outside, a 24-hour forecast, and a quick view at the weather conditions for the next 7 days. And, of course, you have access to Dark Sky's hyper-accurate precipitation predictions that let you know exactly when it's going to start and stop raining/snowing in your area.

In addition to the app, Dark Sky for Wear OS also comes with a bundle of complications for your water faces, allowing you to see the current temp, weather conditions, and precipitation for the coming hour with just a glance.

Dark Sky's Wear OS app is rolling out as an update to the main Android app over the coming days for anyone that's subscribed to the service.

If you haven't already checked out Dark Sky for yourself, you can download it for free form the Play Store to get a two-week trial. From there, it'll cost you just $2.99/year and is absolutely worth the yearly premium.

Download: Dark Sky ($2.99/year)