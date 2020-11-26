The Dallas Cowboys have been ravaged by injuries this year. Eleven weeks ago Cowboy fans were optimistic that the team had what it would take to lead the NFC East, but if it ends up happening it will be in a much different way. The crazy thing is that 11 weeks in, with a 3-7 record, the Cowboys are still not out of it. Each week it looks like a make or break game for Dallas and somehow each week still matters.

Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day in the US looks like it could be the most important game of the season for both Dallas and Washington. The winner will move to 4-7 with the loser moving to 3-8. Someone in the NFC East will make it to the playoffs and Washington has the best chance. The team has already beaten Dallas and Philadelphia once this year. The Eagles have the hardest remaining schedule which means even though they look like the favorites, they will have to elevate the rest of their games.

Andy Dalton is back for the Cowboys at QB which does help the Dallas crew a bit. They have to capitalize on last week's win against the Vikings. Whatever happens, this is one important game for both Washington and Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Where and when?

The mid-day Thanksgiving Day football game will take place at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team faceoff at AT&T Stadium, though only a limited number of fans will be in attendance.

