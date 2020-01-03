D-Link has announced two new cameras with improved security features. These two cameras are the Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and the Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera. They feature increased onboard storage capacity up to 256GB and wired Ethernet capability, in addition to Wi-Fi support.

Thie former is an indoor-only model which can provide a 360-degree view of any room it's placed in, while the latter one is (as its name suggests) an outdoor model which sports motion sensitive spotlights and sirens.

More importantly, both devices feature the ability to tell people apart from objects, as well as glass break detection. These features are enabled by a new AI which works in-the-edge (i.e, in real-time) as opposed to being in the cloud, reducing latency and providing increased accuracy in alerts.

"Cameras tell us when our kids arrive home from school, how the pets are doing, when packages arrive, and more," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, at D-Link Systems. "We need those notifications to be accurate. With our specially trained AI-based person and glass break detection, our cameras can do that."

D-Link's updated cameras will be here later this year. The Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8302LH ) is the cheaper one and will start from $99.99 and come in Q2. Comparatively, the Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8526LH) will set you back $119.99 and come in Q3.

