It's been well over a year since Cyberpunk 2077's infamously complicated release, and the title has since evolved significantly. CD Projekt RED has continually updated its most ambitious game with new content, hundreds of bug fixes and enhancements, and more. This effort culminated with the 1.5 patch update, which included Cyberpunk 2077's current-gen upgrade and dozens of additional feature additions and quality-of-life improvements.

Unfortunately, the patch also introduced a brand-new bug specifically targeting players using PS4 consoles and attempting to play the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077. These players were met with an error message claiming their game had been corrupted, and have been completely unable to access the title since the Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch update released. On Saturday, CD Projekt RED has released a new technical update aiming to fix this terrible issue.

There's a software update for PS4 live now. It addresses the issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. Please make sure to update your system. pic.twitter.com/3EYJNGjRKp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 19, 2022

After the technical update, all players should be able to jump into Night City and explore the newly evolved Cyberpunk 2077, which is in much better shape overall compared to its state at launch. Judging from early reports, it appears the technical update is working as planned, and affected players are now able to play Cyberpunk 2077 without any further game-breaking issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still far from perfect, but the 1.5 patch update is a huge step forward in getting it closer to its potential, especially if you're playing on a powerful current-gen console like the PS5. Even older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One are now able to enjoy a satisfactory adventure through Night City, thanks to the numerous updates released for the game so far. Despite the continued flaws, Cyberpunk 2077 still aims to make a case for itself as one of the best PS5 games RPG fans can play today.