What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive and ambitious sci-fi RPG held back by a tumultuous launch and a variety of issues and bugs.
- With the recent 1.5 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is more feature-complete, polished, and stable than ever before, and includes enhancements for current-gen consoles.
- However, the patch also included an egregious bug that prevented any PS4 players using the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 from playing.
- On Saturday, CD Projekt RED released a new technical update for Cyberpunk 2077 that resolves this problem.
It's been well over a year since Cyberpunk 2077's infamously complicated release, and the title has since evolved significantly. CD Projekt RED has continually updated its most ambitious game with new content, hundreds of bug fixes and enhancements, and more. This effort culminated with the 1.5 patch update, which included Cyberpunk 2077's current-gen upgrade and dozens of additional feature additions and quality-of-life improvements.
Unfortunately, the patch also introduced a brand-new bug specifically targeting players using PS4 consoles and attempting to play the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077. These players were met with an error message claiming their game had been corrupted, and have been completely unable to access the title since the Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch update released. On Saturday, CD Projekt RED has released a new technical update aiming to fix this terrible issue.
After the technical update, all players should be able to jump into Night City and explore the newly evolved Cyberpunk 2077, which is in much better shape overall compared to its state at launch. Judging from early reports, it appears the technical update is working as planned, and affected players are now able to play Cyberpunk 2077 without any further game-breaking issues.
Cyberpunk 2077 is still far from perfect, but the 1.5 patch update is a huge step forward in getting it closer to its potential, especially if you're playing on a powerful current-gen console like the PS5. Even older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One are now able to enjoy a satisfactory adventure through Night City, thanks to the numerous updates released for the game so far. Despite the continued flaws, Cyberpunk 2077 still aims to make a case for itself as one of the best PS5 games RPG fans can play today.
A dark and gritty world
Cyberpunk 2077
An epic RPG.
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt RED, the developer behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Cyberpunk 2077 is far from perfect, but it is a monumental achievement in many aspects.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Big tech is still cut-throat, as evidenced by recent antitrust bills
Bills to regulate companies like Google are usually proposed as ways to protect consumers, but are often backed by rivals who might be looking for some sneaky payback.
Ex-Google CEO thinks 5G in the US is a joke, calls out AT&T and Verizon
An article penned by a Harvard professor and Google's former CEO highlights how the U.S. has fallen behind in 5G.
Motorola Razr 3: Top 6 features we want to see
We never got a Razr successor in 2021, but we're expecting Motorola to release the Razr 3 at some point this year. These are just some of the points we hope Motorola gets right with its next foldable.
Uncharted Collection and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in February
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in February. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.