Samsung HDR Beauty This Samsung TV has a monster 65-inch 4K screen with HDR for vibrant colors, deep blacks and impressive viewing angles. If you've never seen HDR in action, it makes everything look so much better, as movies made with HDR in mind just pop in a way that non-HDR content doesn't. Imagine taking your favorite movie and making it the colors and blacks that much better, and you have the effect of HDR. There's no better time to buy a HDR TV and this is a great deal to snag!

The best TV you can buy Look, if money is no object, there's no better TV you can buy than LG's OLED range. The LG OLED C9 is our favorite TV of the year, and personally, my LG OLED is the pride and joy of my entertainment room. Unlike other TVs, OLED panels feature individual diodes meaning blacks are actually black, and the color is more immersive than any other TV type. If you want the best TV money can buy, look no further than this great deal on a 65-inch LG OLED C9!

Roku has everything you need Arguably the best TV platform is the Roku OS, which gives you access to more than 4,000 streaming apps and channels. This TV is powered by Roku, and also comes with 3 HDMI ports, a large 58-inch 4K UHD screen and 10W speakers. If you're looking for a new TV and have a limited budget, you'd be hard press to find a better affordable TV deal than this one!

Great for Xbox gaming One of the main reasons you'll want a newer TV is if you're a gamer, and need low latency, high refresh rates and stunning colors. If you use an Xbox One, then this TV is absolutely for you. Our very own Jez Corden says it's the best TV he's used for Xbox gaming. Beyond just his recommendation, this Samsung TV comes with everything you need including true HDR, a stunning QLED panel that is amongst the best you can buy and all the smart TV apps you need thanks to Samsung's TV OS.

Excellent value for money I love my TCL 6-series TV from last year, and earlier this year, the company announced the new 5-series TV with Dolby Vision, HDR and the Roku Smart TV OS. This is the best deal we've found on a TV that's only a few months old, and with Roku getting better and better all the time, this is an insanely good deal. Whether you go for the 50-inch at 50% off or the 65-inch at 54% off, this is a great deal on a TV from a company that offers the most value-for-money TVs in the US!

