Cyber Monday is officially here and if you've missed out on any of the TV deals we've seen so far, look no further as there's still plenty of savings to be had. Cyber Monday is the best time to buy a TV and we're seeing some great deals on TVs both big and small.
Whether it's a discounted OLED that's an absolute bargain, a Samsung QLED that'll make your eyes pop with its incredible colors, a really affordable large Roku TV or even a cheap Sceptre TV that we don't recommend that you buy, there's a TV deal for everyone. Without further ado, here's the best TV deals we've found on Cyber Monday!
The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals of 2019 Still Available
- Samsung NU6900 ($480 at Best Buy)
- LG OLED C9 ($1799 at NewEgg)
- Sharp Roku TV ($349 at Best Buy)
- Samsung QLED Q60R (From $497 at Amazon)
- TCL 5-series ($299 at Amazon)
Samsung HDR Beauty
This Samsung TV has a monster 65-inch 4K screen with HDR for vibrant colors, deep blacks and impressive viewing angles. If you've never seen HDR in action, it makes everything look so much better, as movies made with HDR in mind just pop in a way that non-HDR content doesn't. Imagine taking your favorite movie and making it the colors and blacks that much better, and you have the effect of HDR. There's no better time to buy a HDR TV and this is a great deal to snag!
Goin' Big
65-inch Samsung NU6900
4K HDR Beauty
This Samsung TV is a monster 65 inches and packs 4K and HDR for a vibrant, crisp picture.
The best TV you can buy
Look, if money is no object, there's no better TV you can buy than LG's OLED range. The LG OLED C9 is our favorite TV of the year, and personally, my LG OLED is the pride and joy of my entertainment room. Unlike other TVs, OLED panels feature individual diodes meaning blacks are actually black, and the color is more immersive than any other TV type. If you want the best TV money can buy, look no further than this great deal on a 65-inch LG OLED C9!
Simply the best
65-inch LG OLED C9
The best TV money can buy
Incredibly deep blacks, rich and vibrant colors, unbeatable contrast ratio and a TV experience that really immerses you into the movie you're watching. This is what you get with an LG OLED TV, and this TV is the best one that money can buy right now.
Roku has everything you need
Arguably the best TV platform is the Roku OS, which gives you access to more than 4,000 streaming apps and channels. This TV is powered by Roku, and also comes with 3 HDMI ports, a large 58-inch 4K UHD screen and 10W speakers. If you're looking for a new TV and have a limited budget, you'd be hard press to find a better affordable TV deal than this one!
Great for Xbox gaming
One of the main reasons you'll want a newer TV is if you're a gamer, and need low latency, high refresh rates and stunning colors. If you use an Xbox One, then this TV is absolutely for you. Our very own Jez Corden says it's the best TV he's used for Xbox gaming. Beyond just his recommendation, this Samsung TV comes with everything you need including true HDR, a stunning QLED panel that is amongst the best you can buy and all the smart TV apps you need thanks to Samsung's TV OS.
Among the best TVs for Xbox One
Samsung QLED Q60R TV
Elevate your game, as recommended by our expert gamers
The Samsung QLED Q60R TV is among the best deals for a TV upgrade this Black Friday / Cyber Monday, and at up to 45% off, it's an absolute steal that you shouldn't miss out on!
Excellent value for money
I love my TCL 6-series TV from last year, and earlier this year, the company announced the new 5-series TV with Dolby Vision, HDR and the Roku Smart TV OS. This is the best deal we've found on a TV that's only a few months old, and with Roku getting better and better all the time, this is an insanely good deal. Whether you go for the 50-inch at 50% off or the 65-inch at 54% off, this is a great deal on a TV from a company that offers the most value-for-money TVs in the US!
My favorite TV brand
Samsung QLED Q60R TV
The best value-for-money TV you can buy, at an insanely good price
The TCL 5-series offers incredible value for money and at up to 54% off for Cyber Monday, this is an incredible deal that you shouldn't miss out on!
All the best 4K & Smart TV Cyber Monday Deals
A lot of consideration normally goes into a TV purchase, but sometimes when you see a good deal you just have to have it, right? There are tons and tons of Black Friday TV deals to be had and plenty more on Cyber Monday, but not all are equal. Unfortunately, this holiday season brings with it some unique models that aren't available at other times of the year, and some other things which make it very hard to guage just how good of a deal you are actually getting. We've been following the trends this year, and here are some great options that you should consider purchasing.
Insignia 32-inch 720p LED Fire TV edition
This HDTV set features Amazon's Fire OS and normally sells just above $140 on average there; today's price marks a return to the lowest we've ever seen it reach. It offers a 720p resolution and gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps.
Vizio M-Series Quantum 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV
One of the better mid-range TVs. The 600 nits of brightness work great with Dolby Vision HDR support. The 90 local dimming zones provide stunning depth. Works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Control it with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
Amazon Prime Card Bonus Savings on TVs, sporting gear, and more
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card have no annual fees and offer 5% cashback on all your orders on Amazon. Today, cardholders can even score up to 20% back on select Samsung and Sony smart TVs, sporting gear, and more.
Sony 55-inch LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (XBR55X800G)
Thanks to Dell's Semi-Annual Sale, Sony's 2019 55-inch 4K Smart TV is now more than $200 off its original price. It's compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for voice control, even allowing you to control compatible smart home devices.
LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV (65UM6900PUA)
This gorgeous 4K UHD HDR smart TV features LG'S ThinQ Ai tech and is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Labor Day sale on 4K Smart TVs, Soundbars, and more
Soundbars and 4K UHD Smart TVs from retailers like Samsung, LG, and TCL, including some QLED and OLED models, are now on sale at Amazon for Labor Day while supplies last.
Hisense H8F Series 4K ULED Android Smart TVs
Hisense's H8F series features Android TV with built-in Google Assistant so you can stream shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, and even Disney+ when it releases in a few months, without needing another device plugged in.
Refurbished Smart TVs from Samsung, Element, VIZIO, and more
Factory reconditioned and refurbished smart TVs are now on sale at Woot with prices starting as low as $139.99. You'll score a warranty with today's purchase too, most of which last for 90 days.
Vizio P659-G1 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR TV
Amazing brightness for the HDR support, great local dimming, and a smart platform for all your streaming apps.
VIZIO 4K Smart TVs
These VIZIO smart TVs can access all your favorite streaming channels thanks to their built-in Google Chromecast. They even offer Apple HomeKit support, voice control functionality, and more.
TCL 49-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV (49S517)
This smart TV can access services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video without needing a separate device plugged in!
VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (V505-G9) + $100 Dell gift card
Thanks to Dell's Black Friday in July sale, you can find a better deal on VIZIO's 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV there than anywhere else.
RCA 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV
This well-reviewed 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV just returned to one of the best prices it's ever reached.
TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
This smart TV features all the functionality of a Roku Streaming Stick built in, so you can stream services like Netflix, access the internet, and watch YouTube by connecting it with your home's Wi-Fi network.
Vizio 60 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV D60-F3 UHD TV
This stunning 60-inch television features built-in Chromecast with the ability to access Netflix, Hulu, and tons of other essential CordCutter apps.
Sharp 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV
This 4K Ultra HD HDR smart TV features built-in 10W speakers, Wi-Fi, and a pretty nice price.
LG 75-inch 4K TV
It's not only $100 lower than the competition is priced at, but it also comes with a $300 gift card.
TCL 40-inch Roku TV
Three generations are on sale today. Pick the one fits your budget.
LG 55UK6300 4K LED TV
The price may not have dropped directly, but the gift card makes up for that here.
VIZIO 70 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV E70-E3 UHD TV
The discount may not be huge, but you'll find lots of things to spend the $300 gift card on.
Now you've bought your TV, don't forget to pick up everything you need to go alongside it, including HDMI cables, this excellent Xbox One sale, a Fire TV stick or Apple TV 4K and more! Once you're done, see what else is on sale in our full Cyber Monday deals list.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.