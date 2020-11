Making lamps and appliances in your home smarter is more affordable than you might think, especially with Cyber Monday sales around the corner. You don't have to wait until tomorrow to start saving, though, as Amazon has a one-day sale running right now on BN-Link indoor and outdoor plugs.

The promotion offers a wide variety of plugs and switches, some with additional smart home capabilities, with as much as 32% off. Prices start as low as $8 which makes it super affordable to smarten up your home.

Plug in BN-Link Smart Plugs There's a huge variety of plugs and switches on sale including options that can control lamps and appliances in or outside of your home using an app on your phone or even with your voice. Up to 32% off See at Amazon

The sale has a lot of timer-based plugs that offer a super simple way to automate certain lights or appliances in or around your home, though the most interesting options for those steeped in tech feature Wi-Fi for remote control.

Once these smart plugs are plugged into an outlet in or around your home, you can begin turning electronics on and off from anywhere using an app on your phone. All you have to do is plug that device into the smart plug and download the free Smart Life app to get started. With the app, you can control whether the plug is on or off even when you're not at home. Plus, it can be voice-controlled when you connect it with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, like the Echo Dot smart speaker.

The discounted indoor smart plug 2-pack drops the price of each plug to under $6 or the 4-pack that makes each plug less than $5.

Whether you're just being lazy and don't want to get out of bed or if you're not home at all, these plugs might just become your favorite smart home purchase. They even allow you to schedule when you want your appliances to turn on or off with both timer and countdown options to switch between.

If you need some power outside, the remote control 3-outlet outdoor model is down to $11 and features weatherproofing to make it safe to use on patios and porches where rain might be a factor to consider. You can also set it to run on a schedule or from dusk to dawn so you don't have to remember to turn off your outdoor lights.

