Don't get fooled into thinking Cyber Monday is only about buying electronics at stellar prices. You can find Cyber Monday deals in just about every category this year, so whether you need something for the house, the kitchen, or for yourself, now's the time to start shopping.

Right now Amazon has select Goodful premium cookware sets on sale at up to $50 off for Cyber Monday. The sale includes two different 12-piece cookware sets, including a stainless steel set and a non-stick aluminum set, with prices starting as low as $79.99 while supplies last.

Up to 33% Off Goodful Cookware Sets Amazon is offering up to 33% off select Goodful cookware sets while supplies last during Black Friday. Prices start at just $79.99 and offer up to $50 off the regular cost of these sets. Prices Vary See at Amazon

Goodful's Premium Non-Stick Cookware Set is the most affordable set of the two, now on sale for $79.99 at a discount of $40 off its full price. It's available in Charcoal Gray or Red colors for this low price and utilizes a diamond reinforced coating to make these pans more durable. The set includes an 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven, stainless steel steamer basket, 4-quart deep sauté pan, and a 10" square griddle pan, along with a bamboo turner and spoon. You'll also receive several lids as well.

Meanwhile, Goodful's Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set is now on sale for $99.99, saving you $150 off its regular cost of $150. These impact bonded pots and pans feature tri-ply bases and are all dishwasher safe. The set includes 2-quart and 3-quart sauce pans, 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, a 5-quart Dutch oven with a steamer basket insert, and a 4-quart jumbo cooker. A splatter screen is included with the purchase as well.

If you don't need all these pots and pans, you can find similar deals on singular products by Goodful today as well, though you'll want to shop soon as these sale prices are good only during Cyber Monday and will be disappearing later tonight.