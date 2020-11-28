Hot on the heels of Black Friday comes Cyber Monday and a bunch of retailers are already kicking off their sales this weekend. Cyber Monday may be your last chance to score some savings on your next big tech purchase, home appliance, holiday gifts, or any other treat you want to pick up for yourself.

Let's dive into everything we know about Cyber Monday 2020 and check out all of the best deals!

Best Cyber Monday deals available now

Black Friday may be gone but many of its best deals are sticking around for the weekend plus many new deals are launching ahead of Cyber Monday itself.

There are tons of deals currently available meaning you still have a chance to work on your holiday shopping at most of the big retailers or pick up a couple of treats for yourself. Savings this large won't be seen for many months after Cyber Monday finishes so be sure to purchase anything you've been eyeing up when you see it on sale.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday is always the Monday following Black Friday and, in a regular year, is the online equivalent of Black Friday's in-store sales. This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 30.

Unlike years gone by, Black Friday was way more focused on online sales this year with the global health crisis making huge in-store crowds undesirable. Because of that, most retailers moved their sales online so this year's Cyber Monday is essentially a continuation of Black Friday's best sales plus a few new, online-exclusive promotions.

Are Cyber Monday deals available in-store?

Generally speaking, Cyber Monday deals would be exclusively available online (hence the name). This year, things are kind of a mess when it comes to the usual shopping calendar so pretty much anything goes. If a retailer has a physical retail presence, it's probably that their online deals will also be available in-store or at the very least available for in-store pickup.

That being said, why bother going to the store if you can have something delivered? It's best to avoid stores right now unless you absolutely have to go in.

Why should I care about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last major sale before the holidays meaning it may well be your last chance to snag gifts for family and friends or make a saving on your next bug tech and home purchases.

A lot of Black Friday deals stick around throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday and a bunch of your favorite brands will launch new sales for the online-only event, too. If there's anything you missed out on during Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your best opportunity for another saving.

How do I stay on top of Cyber Monday deals?

Like Black Friday before it, Cyber Monday 2020 is going to be big with an even bigger emphasis on online shopping. That means it's going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.