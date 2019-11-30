Cyber Monday is here, and the deals are flowing in Australia. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
Best Cyber Monday deals in Australia
- Fire TV Stick (AU$49,99 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa Lite (AU$163 at Amazon.com.au)
- BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones (AU$375 at Amazon.com.au)
- Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad and Legion laptops (25% OFF at Amazon.com.au)
- Yamaha Wireless Soundbar Speaker (AU$219 at Amazon.com.au)
- All New Kindle (AU$99.99 at Amazon.com.au)
- TicPods True Wireless Earbuds (AU$119 at Amazon.com.au)
- Razer gaming accessories (32% OFF at Amazon.com.au)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Fortnite Console (AU$369 at Amazon.com.au)
XBOX One X 1TB Console Bundle with Division 2 (AU$428 at Amazon.com.au)
- Amazon Devices
- TVs
- PCs, Laptops & Office electronics
- VPNs
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Headphones & speakers
- PC Gaming
- Console Gaming
- Cameras, Wearables & Accessories
- Toys & Entertainment
- Home, Fashion, Toys, Kitchen & Outdoors
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to AU$39.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Echo Show 5, Ring Doorbells and Ring Security Cameras, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Cyber Monday is bringing with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list has have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- Save on Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Earbuds AU$175.00 (was AU$196.00)
- Save up to 32% on Razer gaming accessories
- Save up to 25% on select Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad and Legion laptops Starts at AU297.75
- PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Fortnite Console AU$369.00 (was AU$559.00)
- Get a Sonos One Smart Speaker AU$220.00 (was AU$299.00)
- XBOX One X 1TB Console Bundle with Division 2 AU$428.00 (was AU$559.00)
- Save on Soniq 65" 4K UHD TV with Chromecast AU$$549.00 (was AU$816.57)
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time. You can also check all other Amazon deals in this link.
- Echo Dot 3rd gen AU$36.00 (was AU$79.00)
- Fire Stick TV AU$49.99 (was AU69.00)
- Echo Dot with Clock AU$69.99 (was AU99.00)
- Echo Show 5 AU$79.99 (was AU129.00)
- All New Kindle AU$99.99 (was AU139.00)
- All New Echo 3rd gen AU$99.99 (was AU149.00)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) AU$269.99 (was AU349.00)
- Philips Hue Starter Kit AU$102.00 (was AU189.00)
- Get AU$100 off Ring Doorbells Starts at AU$249.00
- Get AU$80 off Ring Security Cameras Starts at AU$249.00
TVs
These are probably the most searched deals on Cyber Monday every year. We know this year won't be different, and that's why will do our best to make it easier for you to choose between the best TV deals for as many sizes and brands possible. You can find the best deals so far below.
- Save on Soniq 65" 4K UHD TV with Chromecast AU$$549.00 (was AU$816.57)
- Samsung 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K LED TV AU$$1,533.00 (was AU$3,099)
- Samsung QA65Q60RAW 65-inch QLED TV AU$2,097.00 (was AU$3,299)
- Yamaha Wireless Soundbar Speaker AU$219.00 (was AU$345)
- Up to 37% off Sound Bars from Yamaha
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Cyber Monday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- Save up to 45% on select Corsair gaming accessories & components Starts at AU$11.00
- Save up to 30% off ASUS gaming accessories Starts at AU$14.00
- Save up to 32% on Razer gaming accessories Starts at AU$46.00
- ASUS Blue Cave Router for Smart Home AU$199.00 (was AU$324.00)
- Get up to AU$750 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Starts at AU$974.00 Save up to 25% on MSI Gaming Desktops Starts at AU$1,079.28
- Get up to AU$500 of a Asus ZenBook Flip Starts at AU$1,199.00
- HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | Snapdragon 835 / 256GB SSD AU$1,299.00 (was AU$1,899.00)
- Get up to AU$790 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Starts at AU$1,359.00
- Huawei MateBook 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB AU$1,399.00 (was AU$1,799.00)
- Save up to 30% on Razer laptops Starts at AU$1,606.77
- XPS 13 Laptop ( i7 / 8GB / 256GB) AU$1,698.99 (was AU$2,498.99)
- Save up to 50% on MSI laptops Starts at AU$1,799.40
- Legion Y7000 15.6-inch laptop AU$1,799.00 (was AU$2,399.00)
- Dell XPS 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 AU$1,799.00 (was AU$2,399.00)
- Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1050 AU$1,329.00 (was AU$1,899.00)
- Save up to 25% on select Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad and Legion laptops Starts at AU297.75
- Up to 40% on selected Dell Laptops Starts at AU$328.99
- Up to 40% off on selected Dell Monitors Starts at AU$194.25
VPNs
Privacy is more important than ever, and a VPN will keep you safe wherever you browse. VPNs also work if you want to access content that is blocked in your region. Whatever you want to use it for, you can find the best Cyber Monday VPN Deals right in this list.
- Get 12 months + 3 months free for ExpressVPN
- Get up to 73% OFF for IPVanish
- Get up to 83% OFF for NordVPN
- Get up to 88% OFF for PureVPN
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB AU$789.49 (was AU$986.00)
- Save AU$450 on a Huawei P30 Pro 256GB AU$1.149.00 (was AU$1.599.00)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 AU$1.199.74 (was AU$1.499.68)
Headphones & speakers
- Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headphones for only AU$69.99
- Get 40% OFF a pair of TicPods True Wireless Earbuds AU$119.40 (was AU$199.00)
- Save on Bose SoundSport Free Wireless headphones AU$175.00 (was AU$196.00)
- Yamaha Wireless Soundbar Speaker AU$219.00 (was AU$345)
- Get a Sonos One Smart Speaker AU$220.00 (was AU$299.00)
- Save AU$125 on a BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones AU$332.00 (was AU$46 .00)
PC Gaming
- Save up to 45% on select Corsair gaming accessories & components Starts at AU$11.00
- Save up to 30% off ASUS gaming accessories Starts at AU$14.00
- Save up to 32% on Razer gaming accessories Starts at AU$46.00 Save up to 25% on MSI Gaming Desktops Starts at AU$1,079.28
- Save up to 30% on Razer laptops Starts at AU$1,606.77
- Save up to 50% on MSI laptops Starts at AU$1,799.40
Console Gaming
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription AU$59.95 (was AU$79.95)
- Save on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller AU$66.49 (was AU$79.00)
- Sega Mega Drive Mini AU$99.00 (was AU$139.00)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Fortnite Console AU$369.00 (was AU$559.00)
- XBOX One X 1TB Console Bundle with Division 2 AU$428.00 (was AU$559.00)
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset AU$568.00 (was AU$649.00)
Cameras, wearables & accessories
- Save up to 50% on select SanDisk products
- Save AU$100 on a Canon EOS 3000D DSLR AU$499.00 (was AU$599.00)
- Fitbit Versa Lite AU$162.61 (was AU$249.95)
- Get 25% of a TicWatch E2 AU$179.24 (was AU$238.99)
- Get 25% of a TicWatch S2 AU$212.24 (was AU$282.99)
- Get 25% of a TicWatch C2 AU$224.25 (was AU$299.00)
- Get 36% of a TicWatch Pro AU$236.79 (was AU$369.99)
Toys & Entertainment
- Up to 55% on Books!
- Up to 25% off LEGO Star Wars
- Save 25% on NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Toys
- Save 28% on Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter **AU$524.00*
- Save over AU$400 on a Nishiro 36V Electric Ebike Folding AU$850.00 (was AU$1099.00)
Home, Fashion, Toys, Kitchen
- Home & Kitchen deals on Amazon AU
- Up to 40% off on TP-Link Smart Plugs and Lights Starts at AU$15.90
- Save up to 40% off on Lacoste Shoes Starts at AU$62.97
- Get up to to 40% off Suitcases Starts at AU$81.00
- Save up to 60% on pet tech from PETKIT
- Save up to 50% OFF on Calvin Klein and Van Heusen clothing
- Save AU$100 on a Dyson V6 Slim Origin cordless vacuum AU$299.00 (was AU$399.00)
- Save AU$370 on a Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine AU$579.00 (was AU$949.00)
