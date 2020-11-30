The cheapest price we've come across is at GAME, which has the title on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC for just £14.99. It's also available at Amazon UK for £16.99 with a free Doomslayer steel poster, and free delivery for Amazon Prime members. Amazon's deal is for the Exclusive Edition of the game across all three platforms.

It's not just gadgets on sale this Cyber Monday - there are some great gaming deals to be found too. One of the top discounts we've uncovered so far is for Id Software's DOOM Eternal , which is reduced across several UK outlets today.

Prepare yourself for all of the blood and gore you can handle in DOOM Eternal, id Software's next entry in the franchise that is kicking the action up a notch for new and returning players.

Released earlier this year, DOOM Eternal is the follow-up to the 2016 remake of the iconic 90s shooter. Players once again take on the persona of the Doomslayer, bringing the fight to Earth with a fresh loadout of weapons, new acrobatic capabilities and more demons to pulverize, along with expanded DOOM lore to explore.

Our friends at Windows Central described DOOM Eternal as "much-needed goretastic catharsis" when they reviewed it back in March. Senior editor Jez Corden said:

If you loved DOOM 2016, you simply have to buy DOOM Eternal. The gunplay achieves all-new heights, with new gore mechanics, spectacular new weaponry, and varied demons from DOOM's vast back catalog (as well as some new ones, no spoilers though, sorry!) While the story delivery takes even more of a back seat in DOOM Eternal, id Software still delivers some impressive setpieces, epic boss battles, and stunning scenery, as the forces of Hell begin to devour our world.

And thanks to this Cyber (de)Monday deal, your ticket back to Hell has never been cheaper.