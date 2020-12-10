The CW's "Silent Night - A Song for the World," is a musical documentary about the creation of one of the most famous Christmas songs. This exciting rendition will feature Hugh Bonneville, Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Josh Groban, John Rhys-Davies, Joss Stone, Randy Jackson and Gavin Rossdale, to name a few. We're seeing a lot of excitement for Kelly Clarkson's version of Silent Night, so here's how to watch it live on CW from anywhere.
Silent Night was written and composed over 200 years ago by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber, in 1818, inspiring many as a message of hope and peace. So much, in fact, that it's one of the most popular singles of all time and has also been translated into more than 350+ languages.
Did you know this song was so special it caused a Christmas ceasefire during World War I? Now that's one powerful and moving song! CW will premiere this documentary twice in December and you won't want to miss it. They have special appearances by actor Rhys-Davies, not to mention musical performances by Clarkson, Foster, McPhee, Stone, Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul and The Tenors, among others. Basically, it's a loaded event.
Silent Night - A Song for the World: When and where?
Silent Night - A Song for the World will air on the CW network two days during the month of December. The original 2-hour premiere is December 10th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CW. Then, an even more exciting encore holiday presentation on December 23rd at the same time.
How to Watch Silent Night - A Song for the World online in the U.S.
Those in the United States can easily watch Silent Night by tuning into the CW channel from a typical cable provider. Another option is heading to the CW website where it airs several shows each night, and you can even view them with a phone, console, or other streaming devices. CW has a streaming app for Roku, Apple TV, and others, and it's completely free.
Additionally, some users can stream the CW channel and enjoy Silent Night and several other holiday classics with a Hulu subscription for just $5.99/month. Hulu offers several different live TV channels, making it a great option this holiday season. In some markets Hulu removed CW, so you'll have to check and see.
How to Watch CW's Silent Night - A Song for the World online from anywhere
Those in the UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this movie in just a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch holiday movies without being home, we're here to help. Keep in mind that the CW only works in the US, so for just about everywhere else, you'll need a VPN.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break the holidays. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.
VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch holiday movies and shows.
How to Watch Silent Night - A Song for the World online in Canada
Those in Canada might want to use a VPN so they can catch this special musical documentary. Otherwise, you'll have to rent it using one of a few different methods. For starters, you can usually access CW with Crave, but that's typically previous seasons of TV shows and not a live stream. However, the official CW website, Roku and Apple TV offer a CW app you can stream, for free. Again, this will only work with a US IP address, so you'll need a VPN which we discussed above. They're pretty good at detecting it, so we highly recommend a good VPN like Express.
How to Watch Silent Night - A Song for the World online in the UK
Ok, basically anywhere and everywhere outside of the United States must use a VPN. So, those in the UK wanting to enjoy CW shows like Supernatural, Riverdale, or Silent Night - A Song for the World will need to use a VPN to access the CW site or download and use the CW Roku app.
This is a US-only network, and they don't give access to providers like Now TV in the UK. You're basically stuck using untraditional means, which isn't ideal.
How to Watch Silent Night - A Song for the World online in Australia
And finally, those in Australia are in the same boat as anyone else that's not in the US. You can enjoy CW using the site, app, Roku, or Apple TV options as long as you trick those devices into thinking you're located in the United States. So, use our links to snag ExpressVPN, choose a US area, and enjoy Silent Night come December 10th. No matter where you are in the world, or what holiday you celebrate this month, Silent Night is a classic song anyone can appreciate.
