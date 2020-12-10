The CW's "Silent Night - A Song for the World," is a musical documentary about the creation of one of the most famous Christmas songs. This exciting rendition will feature Hugh Bonneville, Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Josh Groban, John Rhys-Davies, Joss Stone, Randy Jackson and Gavin Rossdale, to name a few. We're seeing a lot of excitement for Kelly Clarkson's version of Silent Night, so here's how to watch it live on CW from anywhere.

Silent Night was written and composed over 200 years ago by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber, in 1818, inspiring many as a message of hope and peace. So much, in fact, that it's one of the most popular singles of all time and has also been translated into more than 350+ languages.

Did you know this song was so special it caused a Christmas ceasefire during World War I? Now that's one powerful and moving song! CW will premiere this documentary twice in December and you won't want to miss it. They have special appearances by actor Rhys-Davies, not to mention musical performances by Clarkson, Foster, McPhee, Stone, Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul and The Tenors, among others. Basically, it's a loaded event.

Silent Night - A Song for the World: When and where?

Silent Night - A Song for the World will air on the CW network two days during the month of December. The original 2-hour premiere is December 10th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CW. Then, an even more exciting encore holiday presentation on December 23rd at the same time.

How to Watch Silent Night - A Song for the World online in the U.S.

Those in the United States can easily watch Silent Night by tuning into the CW channel from a typical cable provider. Another option is heading to the CW website where it airs several shows each night, and you can even view them with a phone, console, or other streaming devices. CW has a streaming app for Roku, Apple TV, and others, and it's completely free.

Additionally, some users can stream the CW channel and enjoy Silent Night and several other holiday classics with a Hulu subscription for just $5.99/month. Hulu offers several different live TV channels, making it a great option this holiday season. In some markets Hulu removed CW, so you'll have to check and see.

How to Watch CW's Silent Night - A Song for the World online from anywhere

Those in the UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this movie in just a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch holiday movies without being home, we're here to help. Keep in mind that the CW only works in the US, so for just about everywhere else, you'll need a VPN.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break the holidays. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.