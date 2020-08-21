Crysis RemasteredSource: EA

What you need to know

  • Crysis Remastered released on Nintendo Switch in July.
  • The PS4, PC and Xbox One versions were delayed for further polishing.
  • Crytek announced that Crysis Remastered will now release on remaining platforms on September 18, 2020.
  • There's also a new teaser trailer showing ray-tracing and 8K textures.

Crysis Remastered released back in July on Nintendo Switch but the release of the PS4, PC and Xbox One versions was pushed back for quality purposes. Today, Crytek has shared that Crysis Remastered will hit these remaining platforms on September 18, 2020.

This news was accompanied by technical teaser trailer showing some of the improvements, including 8K textures, ray-traced reflections, new lighting and more. You can check out the teaser below.

The game isn't up for preorder at different retailers yet but that should change very soon. Crysis Remastered is coming to PS4, PC and Xbox One. The PC version is exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Our Pick

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.