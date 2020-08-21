Crysis Remastered released back in July on Nintendo Switch but the release of the PS4, PC and Xbox One versions was pushed back for quality purposes. Today, Crytek has shared that Crysis Remastered will hit these remaining platforms on September 18, 2020.

This news was accompanied by technical teaser trailer showing some of the improvements, including 8K textures, ray-traced reflections, new lighting and more. You can check out the teaser below.