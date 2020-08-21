What you need to know
- Crysis Remastered released on Nintendo Switch in July.
- The PS4, PC and Xbox One versions were delayed for further polishing.
- Crytek announced that Crysis Remastered will now release on remaining platforms on September 18, 2020.
- There's also a new teaser trailer showing ray-tracing and 8K textures.
Crysis Remastered released back in July on Nintendo Switch but the release of the PS4, PC and Xbox One versions was pushed back for quality purposes. Today, Crytek has shared that Crysis Remastered will hit these remaining platforms on September 18, 2020.
This news was accompanied by technical teaser trailer showing some of the improvements, including 8K textures, ray-traced reflections, new lighting and more. You can check out the teaser below.
The game isn't up for preorder at different retailers yet but that should change very soon. Crysis Remastered is coming to PS4, PC and Xbox One. The PC version is exclusive to the Epic Games Store.
Our Pick
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price!
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
Pixel 5 looks like a back to basics Pixel that we can all get excited about
If Google can make a Pixel 5 that is less ambitious when it comes to features and price it's something to get excited about.
Get spooked with these great horror games for the PS4
Like getting the pants scared clean off you? You might want to check out these horror games.