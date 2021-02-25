If you're a content creator, or want to become one, then you're going to need a good mic for recording audio. The Jlab Audio Talk is a relatively new condenser mic that just came out last year. It just dropped in price for the first time, and right now you can get it for $79.99 at Amazon. This same deal is also available at a couple of other retailers like Best Buy. The condenser mic normally sells for around $100, so grab it at this price while you can because it might not last long.

There are two other members of the JLab Audio Talk lineup, and both of those devices are on sale as well. Grab the JLab Audio Talk Go, which is meant to be a more portable and compact version, for $10 off while it's on sale for $39.99. Or step up to the JLab Audio Talk Pro and get it on sale for $119.99 at Amazon. That's down from a street price of $149.

Record your voice JLab Audio Talk USB-C condenser mic High-performing microphone with three studio-quality condensers and a 24BIT and 96kHz resolution for professional-sounding audio. Has four directional pattern modes, gain adjustment, volume control, and a 3.5mm aux input for monitoring. $79.99 $100.00 $20 off See at Amazon

The JLab Audio Talk is a high-performance mic that is meant to sit on your desktop and provide consistent studio-quality audio. It has three condensers, a recording sample rate of 96kHz and a bit depth of 24-bits. You'll be able to record for your podcasts or YouTube or whatever else you want and get amazing sound, whether it be from vocals or an instrument or whatever, every time.

There are four directional pattern modes available on this mic: Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo, and Bidrectional. This is really important because the pattern you use depends on the way in which you're recording your audio. The Omnidirectional pattern, for example, can pick up audio coming from all over the place. If you switch to Cardioid then the mic will pick up audio mostly coming from the front and sides while ignoring the audio coming from behind the mic. That's important if you plan on recording your voice while typing on a keyboard because it'll dull the sound coming from your keyboard's keys clicking. You'll have to play around with these to find what works best for you.

Other features of the mic include a gain control to help you adjust for any sensitivity or distortion, a volume control to adjust how loud the audio is, and a 3.5mm aux input. You can use the input to connect a pair of monitor headphones for real-time listening and zero latency. Get your audio just right.

It's a plug-and-play mic that doesn't require any drivers. It has a 6.5-foot USB-C input cable and an adjustable stand.