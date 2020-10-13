A study published in April this year had claimed that SARS-COV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, could survive on glass surfaces such as smartphone screens for up to three days. New research published in Virology Journal by Australia's national science agency suggests the virus is capable of surviving on glass surfaces for a much longer period of time (via Gizmodo).

Australian researchers found that SARS-COV-2 can remain infectious for 28 days on glass, stainless steel, vinyl, and paper notes at 68° Fahrenheit. The influenza virus, in comparison, can only survive up to 17 days on these surfaces. At higher temperatures, however, the lifespan of the virus is significantly reduced. When the temperature was increased to 86° Fahrenheit, the virus could only last up to seven days.

According to Professor Ron Eccles, former director of Common Cold Center at Cardiff University, the findings of the study are causing "unnecessary fear in the public." Speaking to the BBC, Eccles said:

Viruses are spread on surfaces from mucus in coughs and sneezes and dirty fingers and this study did not use fresh human mucus as a vehicle to spread the virus.

Even if the findings of the study aren't completely accurate, you should still clean and disinfect your phone regularly. There are many UV phone sanitizers available, which make it easier than ever to eliminate all the germs and viruses on your phone.