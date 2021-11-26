You probably have fast data speeds from your phone carrier, but everyone loves Wi-Fi. At least good Wi-Fi, the kind that works on the couch, on your bed, in the bathroom, and at the kitchen table. Any other Wi-Fi is just frustrating.

Great Wi-Fi all over your house in every nook and cranny is possible now, thanks to mesh Wi-Fi systems becoming more consumer-friendly and ASUS's ZenWiFi AX6600 is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers you can buy today. It's fast with Wi-Fi 6 (or 802.11 ax depending on how you roll) speeds, comes with two stations to make sure you have the coverage you need in every room, is dead simple to set up, and has a great app.

Another thing about being the best of anything is that the price usually reflects this. The ASUS ZenWifi AX6600 kit is usually $450, which is a lot compared to products like Google's Nest Wifi or products from TPLink. But today, is where to snake right in and cancel out that high price — Newegg has the kit on sale for just $360 this Black Friday using the additional checkout coupon.

This is one of the best Black Friday smart home deals with a system is designed to fully cover 5,500 square feet, which is a pretty ample living space. It works through walls and up or downstairs — anywhere radio waves can penetrate basically. It also has three Gigabit LAN ports for those things that need their internet through a wire, and you get full control over features like parental controls, port forwarding, and dynamic DNS so you can set up advanced things like your own servers. So if you need a complete prosumer Wi-Fi solution or just want high-speed Wi-Fi all over your house, this deal is for you.