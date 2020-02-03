Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China. What started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now infected thousands of people and claimed the lives of hundreds. So far, the virus has spread to 25 countries in total, but it is currently most widespread in China.

Along with becoming a public health crisis, the coronavirus is also affecting the economy, thanks to the majority of manufacturing taking place in China. We've already seen Apple shut down its corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in the country. Tesla has also been forced to close up shop on its factory in Taiwan, delaying production of the Model 3.

Now, just as the virus continues to spread, so do the effects on manufacturing. One of the latest includes ASUS and the production of its ROG Phone II. On February 1, 2020, the company's Indian twitter account posted an open letter informing customers of a shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tweet reads, "An open letter to our fans who've been waiting to buy the #ROGPhoneII. Thank you for your patience." and includes a graphic that goes into further detail.

We know you've been excited to get your hands on the ROG Phone II. While we have had steady availability for long, but due to the disruption in supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia, ROG Phone II will face a temporary shortage. Rest assured we are working hard to ensure that your favorite gaming smartphone will be back in stock soon. We shall keep you updated. Thank you for your patience!

That's unfortunate because the ASUS ROG Phone II is not only a great gaming phone but a great phone overall. Our own Harish had this to say in his review, "With a stunning 120Hz panel, the latest specs, and 6000mAh battery, the ROG Phone 2 is also great for everyday use."

For the time being, you can still purchase the phone through Flipkart and Amazon.in although through third-party sellers. It is also still available to buy in the U.S. through several retailers, but just how long supplies will last is anyone's guess.