Amazon Music may not be the first or even second thing to come to most people's minds when they want to stream music, but that surely doesn't mean no one uses it. That's why Waze has teamed up with Amazon to integrate the app into its music controls, adding to its collection of supported streaming apps.

As a refresher, users need only to click on the music icon on the top right of the navigation app, which will open up a drawer of installed streaming apps. If you have Amazon Music, select the icon and Waze will prompt you to connect the apps. Clicking accept will complete the connection. If nothing is currently playing on Amazon Music, there will be a button that will open the app so you can browse through your music, or users can select "show list" which will bring up options to shuffle your library or different stations to jump right into.