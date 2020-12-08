What you need to know
- Waze adds Amazon Music to its in-app music controls.
- Setup just takes a few steps, and users gain easy access to their songs and curated playlists.
- Google owns Waze, but Google Maps does not support Amazon Music integration as of writing.
Amazon Music may not be the first or even second thing to come to most people's minds when they want to stream music, but that surely doesn't mean no one uses it. That's why Waze has teamed up with Amazon to integrate the app into its music controls, adding to its collection of supported streaming apps.
As a refresher, users need only to click on the music icon on the top right of the navigation app, which will open up a drawer of installed streaming apps. If you have Amazon Music, select the icon and Waze will prompt you to connect the apps. Clicking accept will complete the connection. If nothing is currently playing on Amazon Music, there will be a button that will open the app so you can browse through your music, or users can select "show list" which will bring up options to shuffle your library or different stations to jump right into.
Amazon Music may not be as popular as other music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, or even YouTube Music, but it remains a very capable alternative. It currently boasts over 70 million songs, which is more than what Spotify claims and similar to what Apple's offering. Best of all, if you're already an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to it without needing to sign up for an additional subscription.
Amazon Music can be downloaded from the Play Store. Interestingly, Google Maps still does not support Amazon Music despite Waze being owned by Google.
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon steps it up with the newest version of the Echo Dot. It follows the spherical design of the Echo family and supports a number of streaming services, giving a boost to your music with Dolby audio support.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google and Samsung can (and should) make better AirPods Max for under $300
While everyone has been so focused on wireless earbuds in the last two years, the over-ear segment has stagnated, and Apple's push into the space is an invitation that both Samsung and Google would do well to answer.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually have a display problem?
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best phones you can buy today, but it isn't without its issues. The most common problem is touchscreen issues, and while Samsung rolled out three software updates to address the ghost touches and jittery scrolling, it doesn't seem to have worked for a subset of the community.
All these games support cross-buy for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest platform. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.