The Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat with a smart room sensor is a great device that has not been going on sale recently. The last time it came close to today's drop was a year ago. Right now you can get the smart thermostat for just $149.99 at Best Buy as part of the deals of the day. The T9 normally sells for around $200, and this deal won't last forever. Grab it while you can.

When you go with the T9, you'll also want to download the free app available on iOS or Android. It gives you a lot of control over your new device. You can easily adjust the thermostat from your phone or another mobile device and do it from anywhere. If you head to work and remember that you forgot to adjust it before you left, just whip out your smartphone. Or set a schedule so you never have to worry about it. You can set a schedule for up to seven days, and it will automatically adjust the temperature at different times based on your needs.

The T9 is also smart enough to learn from your behaviors. It can use geofencing tech to tell when you're away from home or when you're coming back. The temperature can then be adjusted automatically so it's comfortable when you're home but saves you energy while you're gone.

Use the smart room sensor to monitor somewhere specific in your home. For example, if you have a baby and you want to keep an eye on how cold or hot it's getting in the nursery you can use the room sensor for that. Make sure the temperature is always perfect. It's powerful enough to last for up to a year on its included battery, and it has a sensor range of up to 200 feet.

You can also connect the T9 smart thermostat to your smart home. Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to control it with your voice.