The Amazon Echo Link Amp is available for $299.99 today. This is a powerful device designed to bring smart functionality to your dumb speakers. That's particularly awesome if you listen to music through a home theater system or powerful speakers that don't have access to streaming services or voice control.

The Amp itself is a 60W 2-channel amplifier. You'll be able to connect the Link Amp to your current setup and stream high-fidelity music from all your favorite sites. Some of the sites you can stream from include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Tidal, and more. It can also connect to the Alexa app on your smartphone or any Amazon Echo smart speaker so you can use your voice and Amazon Alexa to control playback and music selection.

Once connected, you can group supported Echo devices to create a multi-room music system that plays throughout the home. The back of the device has multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs that's sure to make it compatible with whatever existing equipment you already own.

Not only will the Link Amp connect to your current speaker setup, or headphones for private listening, you can also use your mobile device and a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection to stream music to the amp and to the rest of your home. However, multi-room casting through just Bluetooth, or the line-in, isn't supported. A couple other limitations include the inability of the Ethernet port to access music shared on your network like through a network-attached storage device. You also can't access music on an Amazon Music Unlimited Single Device Plan, if that's what you subscribe to.

The Link Amp is an upgraded version of the $199.99 Echo Link released late last year. While the Link also let you add smart functionality to dumb speakers, it did not have the built-in amplifier, which can be really important depending on your system. Android Central has the breakdown of which device will mean the most for you.

