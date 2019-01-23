In a statement that was sent to The Verge , an Amazon spokesperson said:

Amazon announced a ton of products at its fall hardware event late last year, one of which was its Echo Wall Clock. The gadget finally started shipping just about a month ago, but Amazon's now stopped sales of it due to connectivity issues.

We're aware that a small number of customers have had issues with connectivity. We're working hard to address this and plan to make Echo Wall Clock available again the coming weeks.

The idea of the Echo Wall Clock is that it acts as a supplementary device to your other Echo devices since it doesn't have its own speaker or microphone. Instead, you can connect it to other Echo speakers and use it to display timers thanks to LED lights around the clock.

"In the coming weeks" could mean a lot, so who knows when the Echo Wall Clock will actually be ready for purchase again.

When it is, we'll be sure to let you know.

