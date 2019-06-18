The tiny Palm Phone is now available for pre-order unlocked. Previously, if you wanted to get your hands on one you had to be a Verizon customer. Now, Palm has opened it up to users on AT&T, T-Mobile, and other compatible GSM networks.

The Palm Phone is available from the Palm website for the price of $350, and for a limited time, includes a free leather case and lanyard valued at $30.

Originally, the miniature Palm Phone was launched as a phone companion meant to help you detach from your full-featured smartphone. However, Palm soon backtracked on this and transformed the Palm Phone into a standalone device.

Considering the original intention of the Palm Phone, the specs aren't that impressive. The 3.3-inch screen features a 720p resolution and it is powered by the Snapdragon 435, 3GB of RAM, and an 800 mAh battery. Then there is the 12MP camera that we found to be quite unremarkable in our review.

Overall, it didn't wow us, with Hayato saying, "I like the idea of this phone a lot more than the implementation." Regardless, you can now pick one up for yourself if the tiny credit card sized phone has piqued your interest. However, you'd probably be better off spending another $50 and grabbing the Pixel 3a.