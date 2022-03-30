New CNN Plus streaming service wants to be the Netflix of news content

What you need to know

CNN launches its long-awaited CNN+ streaming service.

CNN+ features an original series, documentaries, specials, and daily live and on-demand newscasts.

The service is available on most devices for $6 per month.

As if there weren't enough streaming services around, CNN decided to hop in with its own service, simply dubbed "CNN+," which focuses on live and on-demand newscasts.

CNN+ plans to set itself apart from other streaming services by focusing solely on news coverage while addressing the decline in traditional cable TV amid the growth of streaming. As CNN describes, the new service will complement its existing programs on TV and CNN Digital. It will feature daily newscasts for viewers to watch live or on-demand, documentaries, specials, and even exclusive access to the CNN original series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

CNN+ also includes a feature dubbed "Interview Club," which allows subscribers to submit questions before and during an interview to help facilitate conversations with guests and experts around a particular news topic. A Club Manager will mediate submissions, and other members can vote on their favorite questions from others.

(Image credit: CNN)

Of course, the service isn't launching without its share of hurdles. The biggest is that it's being introduced in an already crowded streaming space where everyone has a "Plus" to subscribe to. Beyond that, CNN has to prove to consumers that a dedicated news streaming service is worth tacking on another subscription, even if it's just $5.99 per month.

Additionally, the impending merger between HBO Max and Discovery+ could complicate things since WarnerMedia also owns CNN. However, the service could end up bundled alongside the newly merged entity à la the Disney Bundle or become part of the new combined platform.

CNN+ is available in the U.S. on a selection of some of the best streaming devices, including Android phones and tablets. However, it will "expand to new devices" like Roku and others over the coming months.

Users that sign up within the first month will receive a 50% discount on their monthly plan for the lifetime of their subscription. The offer ends on April 26.