What you need to know
- A few Oculus developers noted issues with cloud storage and syncing in their games.
- Oculus announced it is building a new version of the platform's cloud storage feature.
- The company recommends that all developers discontinue use of the cloud save storage feature immediately to prevent problems.
Oculus revealed it is building a new version of its cloud storage feature for Oculus Quest 2 and other headsets after a few developers noticed it was causing issues with its games.
Earlier this week, developers behind virtual reality puzzle game Cubism and multiplayer cooking game Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale noted on Twitter that its players were experiencing issues caused by cloud syncing. The Cubism studio said it had disabled cloud storage in its game, while Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale studio told players not to delete the game or risk lost progression until the issue is resolved.
Oculus released a statement on its forums saying that it is "currently building a new version of the Cloud Storage feature." The company recommended that all developers should not use the current platform's Cloud Storage (v2) service since it is "causing some applications to not launch" and gave instructions to developers on how to disable the feature from the Developer Dashboard.
The company did not give any details on when the replacement of the cloud storage feature will be released. In the meantime, check out the differences between the Oculus Quest 2 128GB and 256GB versions if you need more local storage.
