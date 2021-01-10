One of Amazon's daily deals includes a selection of Yeedi robot vacuum cleaners all on sale for low prices. The three models range from $89.99 to $189.99. The K600 is the least expensive option and it normally sells for as much as $150. Even when it does go on sale it only drops to $100. Today's drop to $90 matches a low it has only hit twice before, with both sales only lasting for a day. This one is much the same as these prices are set to expire by tomorrow.

Suck it up Yeedi K600 K650 K700 robot vacuum cleaner The three options on sale range from $90 to $190 and include a wide range of features. Even the K600 has suction power up to 1500Pa, a quiet and low profile design, smart sensors to avoid falls, and the ability to self charge when the battery is low. $89.99 $150.00 $60 off See at Amazon

The K600 is the most basic robot vacuum discounted in this sale and it's still loaded with pretty good features. For one thing it uses an advanced brushless motor that runs up to 20,000 rpm and generates suction as powerful as 1500Pa. Use the Turbo Mode, activated with the double click of the auto button, to get some extra strength in there and pick up the dirt that's dug down deep.

You also don't have to worry about the robot vacuum disturbing you while it works since it is designed to be super quiet, not much louder than a microwave. It's also low profile and designed to be able to sneak under furniture like beds and sofas to clean where dust likes to hide. The robot vacuum uses an array of smart sensors to help it prevent collisions or falls, too.

The K600 has a battery that lasts for up to 110 minutes, and it is smart enough to return to the included charging dock

If you upgrade all the way to the K700 robot vac, which is down to $189.99 from a regular price of $300 in this sale, you'll get some extra features. This one can be used as a mop, for example, so you get powerful robot vacuum suction up to 2000Pa, mopping features, and even a three-layer air filtration system that can block up to 99% of allergens.