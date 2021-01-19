The iRobot Roomba 675 self-charging robot vacuum cleaner is down to $199.99 at Amazon. While this robot vacuum does peak around $275, it more regularly sells for around $250. Outside of Black Friday sales, it has not dropped below $220 in more than a year. This is one of the best prices we've seen for one of iRobot's most popular Roombas. You can find it going for this same great price at multiple retailers including Best Buy and Target.

The Roomba 675 is a great little robot vacuum. It has a 0.6 liter capacity for collecting all the dirt and hair and stuff on your floors. The robot vac uses a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and then suctions the dirt up. It can work on hard floors and carpets and transition between them. The multi-surface brushes work together, and the auto adjusting cleaning head moves up and down in height to clean whatever surface its on.

The sensors include a Patented Dirt Detector, which helps the Roomba detect where there are larger concentrations of dirt. That makes this a good choice for high-traffic areas in the home like the kitchen or living room. It can focus on those areas and really work harder to get them as clean as possible. It even has an edge-sweeping brush that works at an angle to sweep dirt and debris out of corners and away from edges.

Other sensors help it to navigate around objects and even go under them. It won't get stuck on legs or in corners, and it is a lot less likely to fall of ledges or stairs.

Use the iRobot Home app to control the robot, add schedules, and more. You can also control it using your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The 90-minute battery lasts long enough for the Roomba to get the job done, but if it doesn't then it is also smart enough to return to its docking station, recharge, and set out to finish the job.