Well, time to clean up all that mess. Get yourself the bObsweep bObi pet robot vacuum cleaner while it's on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount considering the same robot vacuum goes for around $300 at other retailers like Walmart and Home Depot. It's even going for as much as $850 in some places, so that just adds to the great price we're seeing today. You can get this deal in three available colors: Peach, Scarlet, or Silver. The choice is yours!

The bObi has a simple design, but it's also an effective one. It's powerful enough to be able to clean up pretty much any standard mess. It can clean multiple rooms without needing much from you. The whole thing is basically autonomous once you've set it on its course. You can even program a schedule for it so it will clean when it's convenient for you.

The robot vacuum comes with a charging dock, and it is smart enough that when its battery runs low it will return to the dock and recharge before continuing where it left off. And when the job is done, it will return to the dock anyway to await the next clean. With a battery that lasts up to 120 minutes, it should be able to do most jobs without much need to return and head out again.

This is a very capable robot vacuum, too. It has 80 built-in sensors it can use to detect walls, edges, and obstacles and avoid them. It's also designed with brushes that help it clean along the edges of said walls, so it can get to all those hard-to-reach areas where dirt tends to build up.

The bObi also comes with two microfiber mopping cloths, a cleaning brush, two main and two side brushes, and a remote control.