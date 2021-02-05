Chromecast with Google TV owners are being treated to an update today, which includes the December patch after one of the best streaming devices skipped out on October and November updates. It comes in at just over 78MB and no changelog was provided, so there doesn't seem to be much more included than a security patch. Additionally, the remote is also being updated, which you can find by navigating to Settings and Remotes & Accessories.

Interestingly, users on Reddit are reporting that since updating, they're now gaining support for 4K60 on their TV sets. Chromecast with Google TV has always supported 4K content at 60fps, but it seems support has been spotty, even on some compatible TV sets.

Unfortunately, it seems the update has yet to address a common issue regarding 5 GHz WiFi. Since October, users have been reporting that some Chromecast with Google TV units cannot find their 5 GHz WiFi networks, meaning users are stuck using the 2.4 GHz connection. There seems to be a roundabout way to fix it, but Google has yet to address the problem in an update, leaving some to try to enable it manually.

The update is currently rolling out, so be sure to check your Google TV devices for an available update, which may take some time to hit your unit. Meanwhile, Android TV users are also being treaded to an update that started rolling out just days ago. It brings with it an updated Google TV-like interface and Discover Tab. Google has called the update a "half-step" while it works to try and bring the full Google TV experience to Android TV sets.