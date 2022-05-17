Lenovo's ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise has all the tools to keep you productive

What you need to know

Lenovo has announced its latest Chromebook with the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise.

This Chromebook features a 14-inch FHD optional touch-screen display and up to 12th Gen Intel processors.

Pricing for the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise starts at $629 and ships in June 2022.

It's been a little while since we've heard much in terms of Chromebooks from the Lenovo camp, but that's changing today. The company has just announced its latest offering with the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise. And with it, Lenovo is offering one of the most powerful Chromebooks thanks to the use of Intel's 12th Gen processors.

The ThinkPad C14 features a 14-inch FHD display with an optional touchscreen configuration. With the base model, you'll find a screen that maxes out around 250 nits of brightness, while the touchscreen version ups the ante a bit to 300 nits.

As noted previously, Lenovo is making use of Intel's 12th Gen vPro processors, which are slightly different from what you'll find on something like the ASUS Chromebook CX9. The "vPro" moniker is designed with businesses in mind, providing enhanced security and other features for IT remote management.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Paired with this series of chipsets, the ThinkPad C14 is available with up to 16GB of RAM, along with up to 128GB of eMMC storage, or up to a 256GB SSD. Lenovo packs a 57Whr battery into its latest offering, complete with "Rapid Charge" courtesy of the included 65W AC adapter.

There are a lot of reasons why this could end up as one of the best business Chromebooks, as there's a built-in privacy shutter for the FHD webcam. There's also a Kensington lock slot on the rights side, while you can configure the C14 Chromebook with an optional fingerprint reader. Instead of having it relegated to a dedicated area on the frame, Lenovo integrates it right into the power button on compatible models.

As for connectivity, the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook offers dual USB-A ports, dual USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm combo jack. We also have Wi-Fi 6E support built-in, along with optional LTE connectivity for those who need to get work done away from the office.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is also changing things up a bit when it comes to its ThinkPad line of Chromebooks. Here, you'll find the classic "red nub" found in the middle of the keyboard, something that we've seen on many different ThinkPad devices over the years. But Lenovo is also offering the C14 Chromebook in an Abyss Blue colorway, helping to distinguish it from non-business-focused Chromebooks in the space.

Those who are interested in what the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise has to offer will be able to pick one up sometime in June. Pricing starts at $699 for the base configuration sans touchscreen and fingerprint scanner.