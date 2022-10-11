Lenovo's incredible Chromebook Flex 5i can be yours for $150 off on Prime Day

It's no secret around here that we're big fans of Lenovo Chromebooks. All you have to do is take one look at our list of best Chromebooks, and that will become immediately apparent. This brings us to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i and the latest deal for Prime Day part two.

If you were to look at Lenovo's list of Chromebooks, you might be a bit confused, as there are actually two Flex 5is listed in the lineup. The deal that we're covering today was first released in 2021 and is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core i3-1115 G4 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Normally, this model is priced at around $430, but you can jump aboard the Prime Day train and grab one for just $279 (opens in new tab), a savings of $150.

There's a reason why the Flex 5i continues to be one of our favorite Chromebooks, as it is just an incredibly well-rounded option. Between its 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display and the plethora of ports, the Flex 5i delivers on almost every front. Our primary complaint still remains, however, as the 7-8 hours of battery life means you'll be reaching for a charger sooner than some of the competition.

But whether you plan on playing some games, heading over to your local coffee shop to work, or just lounging around at home, the Flex 5i is a great companion. It also helps that this Chromebook sports a convertible design, so you can use it in tablet mode with your favorite USI stylus when you want to. It was already difficult enough to ignore the value offered by the Chromebook Flex 5i, but being able to save $150 makes this one of the best Prime Day deals out there.