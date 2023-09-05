You can now get Dell's latest Chromebooks from Best Buy

What you need to know

Dell's Latitude 3445 Chromebook is now available for purchase from Best Buy.

The company quietly introduced new Chromebook models back in May 2023.

All four models are powered by AMD processors, starting with the Athlon Silver and going up to the Ryzen 5 7520C.

For the past couple of years, we've seen Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo dominate the Chromebook market, as Dell seemingly decided against releasing new models. But that doesn't seem to be the case any longer, as the new Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook is now available at Best Buy.

As noted by About Chromebooks, the Latitude 3445 Chromebook was quietly introduced back in May 2023 to little fanfare. After being only available from Dell directly, you can now pick up the Latitude 3445 Chromebook from Best Buy.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell)

Currently, there are four different models to choose from, with the price starting at $549 for the base model and going up to $979. All four of these Chromebooks are powered by AMD processors, starting with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120C and going up to the AMD Ryzen 5 7520C, paired with varying amounts of RAM and storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Latitude 3445 Chromebook (153KF) Latitude 3445 Chromebook (4R2G7) Latitude 3445 Chromebook (2W5WK) Latitude 3445 Chromebook (N2HX1) Display 14-inches, 1366 x 768 (HD+), 60Hz, 220 nits 14-inches, 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA), 60Hz, 250 nits 14-inches, 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA), 60Hz, 250 nits 14-inches, 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA), 60Hz, 300 nits Touchscreen ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Webcam 720p 720p 1080p 1080p Processor AMD Athlon Silver 7120C AMD Ryzen 3 7320C AMD Ryzen 3 7320C AMD Ryzen 5 7520C RAM 4GB LPDDR5 4GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 32GB eMMC 64GB eMMC 256GB M.2 2230 256GB M.2 2230 Battery 4 cell, 54 Wh 4 cell, 54 Wh 4 cell, 54 Wh 4 cell, 54 Wh Ports 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot Price $549.99 $669.99 $849.99 $979.99

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but the entire Latitude 3445 Chromebook lineup is equipped with a 14-inch display. The base model features a 1366 x 768 resolution, but the other three configurations are all 1920 x 1200. The only other difference here is that the high-end model includes a touchscreen display and reaches 300 nits of peak brightness compared to the 250 nits on others.

Some of the other differences include the 2W5WK and N2HX1 models sporting 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB M.2 2230 SSD. The lower-tier models are "stuck" with half the RAM and rely on either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. All four models share the same 4-cell, 54 Wh battery that can be charged with the included 65W power adapter.

Something that comes as a bit of a surprise is actually the price for these Dell Chromebooks. If you pick one up through Best Buy, you'll pay an extra $70 compared to purchasing one from Dell directly. We aren't exactly sure why this is the case, but it's still something to keep in mind. That being said, if you're in the market for what could end up as one of the best Chromebooks from Dell, now's your chance to do so.