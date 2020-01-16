Google has finally announced a timeline for phasing out Chrome Apps. It will begin in March 2020 when the Chrome Web Store will no longer accept new submissions. However, developers will be able to update their existing apps all the way into June 2022.

That doesn't mean many people will be able to actually use them, however, because starting in June 2020, support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux will end. This will leave Chrome Apps only available on the Chrome OS platform until June of 2021 when it will begin to end support for them there as well. The full timeline can be viewed below, taken from the Chromium blog post where it was announced.