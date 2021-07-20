What you need to know Google has released Chrome 92 to the stable channel for desktop and Android.

The update primarily focuses on privacy and keeping your information secure.

Chrome Actions are now available so you can run commands from the address bar.

Google is releasing Chrome 92 today for Android, Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. In Chrome 92, there are a lot of new features surrounding your security and privacy. The first new feature is the ability to easily check the granted permissions for each website you visit. Occasionally, you might see a pop-up notification requesting access to things like your location, microphone, and camera. With Chrome 92, you'll be able to quickly check to see what a website has permissions for, allowing you to toggle access with ease. Google will also be adding a new option to delete a specific site's browsing history from this drop-down menu.