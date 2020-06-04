Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. Editor's note: This post has been updated to include more details provided by Chase. If you've been looking into applying for a Chase credit card recently, you may have noticed some differences in the process. For one, some of Chase's credit cards are not currently showing up on the site. Additionally, other cards are requiring a sign-in before you can apply. Today, I'm walking through some of those changes and how they might affect cardholders looking to apply for new Chase credit cards in the coming months. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more Removal of some cards from the Chase site We've received a few tips from TPG readers that some cards have disappeared from the Chase site. These include the Chase Slate, the United Club Business Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card and the United TravelBank Card. (The information for the Chase Slate, United Club Business Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business and United TravelBank Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.) We did get clarification from Chase about the Slate and the United TravelBank Card, the two personal credit cards missing from the Chase site. The Slate is currently still available at Chase branches, but not online. The webpage application is temporarily unavailable, but it will return in the future. As for the United TravelBank Card, I was told that at present, Chase will not be offering it to new customers. It's unclear if you are still able to product change to the United TravelBank Card, but current cardholders will still keep full use of the card, so it's a possibility. There's been no official notification from Chase that any of the business credit cards currently not on site are actually discontinued, meaning you should theoretically be able to product change to these cards as normal. When we first received reports about the missing cobranded business cards in April 2020, I could still find application landing pages for both through Google. However, during my most recent search, I came up empty. I did find this regarding the United cobranded cards, which makes it seem like you can apply for the card so long as you log in. But I logged in with my MileagePlus information and was sent to a landing page that said that card was not currently available to me. You might have better luck, but there is no guarantee.