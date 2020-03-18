Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Chase and United have just launched a new premium credit card with an enormous limited-time welcome bonus.

The United Club Infinite Card a step up from the United Club Card and is offering new cardholders 100,000 miles after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening (offer ends 5/18/20). The Points Guy currently values United miles at 1.3 cents each, so earning the bonus will net you about $1300 of rewards.

After earning that immense welcome bonus, cardholders will enjoy 4x miles per dollar spent on United purchases, 2x on all other travel and dining and 1x on everything else. The card also sports a ton of extra perks and benefits, such as a United Club Membership, $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit, as well as your first and second checked bags free.

Cardholders also get Premier Access which includes priority boarding, exclusive check-in lines at the airport and more. During your flight, you'll also receive 25% off onboard purchases. Hertz rental car elite status is also included with the card for a more premium experience with your rental car.

The card has no foreign transaction fees but does charge a $525 annual fee, an expectation considering the elevated rewards and tons of additional perks that this card includes.