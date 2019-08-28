CD Projekt Red is crafting a role-playing game where choices matter and that includes the choice of how to build your character. In an interview with Metro GameCentral, Marthe Jonkers, Senior Concept Artist at CD Projekt Red, talked about how the team has made some changes following feedback received at E3 2019. These changes allow further character customization and players can now choose a body type and a voice separate from each other.

"And it's good that people give us feedback. And our character creation menu, for instance, compared to the last demo we now give you so many more options. For instance, you don't choose your gender anymore. You don't choose, 'I want to be a female or male character' you now choose a body type. Because we want you to feel free to create any character you want."

So you choose your body type and we have two voices, one that's male sounding, one is female sounding. You can mix and match. You can just connect them any way you want. And then we have a lot of extra skin tones and tattoos and hairstyles."

With all of these different options, the team at CD Projekt Red appears to be catering to as wide of an audience as possible, showing that they are focused on allowing you to customize your character V however you prefer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set to be available on April 16, 2020.

