What you need to know
- Casio has launched the first Wear OS smartwatch in its G-Shock lineup.
- The GSW-H1000 features a dual-layer LCD and an ultra-rugged build.
- The watch will retail soon for $699 in the US.
Casio is no stranger to Wear OS, and its line of Pro Trek watches offers some of the most rugged options for anyone on Google's platform. The company wants to take things up a notch and has launched its first Wear OS smartwatch under the iconic G-Shock lineup, offering the ultimate level of protection and peace of mind. That extra protection doesn't come cheap, though.
The GWS-H1000 features a 1.2" dual-layer display with a 360 x 360 resolution. It's not the first smartwatch to feature this type of display; the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro GPS has a secondary monochrome display on top of an OLED, which helps to preserve battery life. The difference here is that both displays on Casio's watch are LCD, so colors won't be as punchy on its small display. Unfortunately, battery life isn't great with the main LCD panel, clocking in at a day and a half of "normal" use, which is par-for-the-course for many of the best Wear OS watches, while the monochrome display will keep the lights on for up to a month.
Despite the battery life, this watch is built to last with its bulky metal and urethane casing and titanium back panel. Its tough design provides shock resistance and 20-bar water resistance, meaning it's been tested to withstand the equivalent water pressure at depths of 200 meters, well above that of even the best Android smartwatches.
There's built-in GPS, an altitude sensor, a pressure sensor, and Bluetooth 4.2 on board, as well as Wear OS staples like Google Pay, Google Fit, and the Google Assistant. Casio has included its own extras in the watch UI with color theming and quick access to various built-in functions.
Casio aims for this to be one of the best fitness smartwatches and is targeting this watch for sports enthusiasts who like to push things to the extreme. GSW-H1000 features a heart-rate monitor and multi-sport measurements and can even sync measurements to the companion app when shooting photos or video so you can show off your progress on social media. Unfortunately, the price might deter some interested parties, given that the retail price is $699 in the U.S., but there are definitely more expensive models in Casio's G-Shock lineup.
Casio also seems pretty mum on certain details, like the RAM and chipset. Most Wear OS smartwatches these days are shipping with at least 1GB of RAM and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100. For Casio's asking price, this watch should come with no less than the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, but even then, it's hard to recommend. The watch will be available in the in the U.S. in about a month, although it's still not featured on the U.S. site yet.
Sony's upcoming Xperia phone may get a 4K 120Hz screen, but do you care?
Sony will take the wraps off its latest Xperia phones at an online-only event on April 14. The company is expected to launch at least three new phones at the event, including the Xperia 1 II successor.
1More ComfoBuds Pro review: Just three little letters add a lot of value
According to our earlier review, the 1More ComfoBuds were decidedly meh. But 1More took that feedback to heart when creating the ComfoBuds Pro, addressing nearly every complaint we had with its cheaper sibling.
LG has reportedly decided to shutter its loss-making smartphone business
A new report from The Korea Times claims LG has decided to shutter its mobile communications division. The company will apparently make an official announcement about the future of its smartphone business at its board meeting on April 5.
Tracking your heart rate is easy with these Wear OS watches
Believe it or not, some Wear OS watches don’t have a heart rate sensor. Avoid unwanted headaches with this list of all the best watches that do have one!