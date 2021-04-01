Casio is no stranger to Wear OS, and its line of Pro Trek watches offers some of the most rugged options for anyone on Google's platform. The company wants to take things up a notch and has launched its first Wear OS smartwatch under the iconic G-Shock lineup, offering the ultimate level of protection and peace of mind. That extra protection doesn't come cheap, though.

The GWS-H1000 features a 1.2" dual-layer display with a 360 x 360 resolution. It's not the first smartwatch to feature this type of display; the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro GPS has a secondary monochrome display on top of an OLED, which helps to preserve battery life. The difference here is that both displays on Casio's watch are LCD, so colors won't be as punchy on its small display. Unfortunately, battery life isn't great with the main LCD panel, clocking in at a day and a half of "normal" use, which is par-for-the-course for many of the best Wear OS watches , while the monochrome display will keep the lights on for up to a month.

Despite the battery life, this watch is built to last with its bulky metal and urethane casing and titanium back panel. Its tough design provides shock resistance and 20-bar water resistance, meaning it's been tested to withstand the equivalent water pressure at depths of 200 meters, well above that of even the best Android smartwatches.

There's built-in GPS, an altitude sensor, a pressure sensor, and Bluetooth 4.2 on board, as well as Wear OS staples like Google Pay, Google Fit, and the Google Assistant. Casio has included its own extras in the watch UI with color theming and quick access to various built-in functions.

Casio aims for this to be one of the best fitness smartwatches and is targeting this watch for sports enthusiasts who like to push things to the extreme. GSW-H1000 features a heart-rate monitor and multi-sport measurements and can even sync measurements to the companion app when shooting photos or video so you can show off your progress on social media. Unfortunately, the price might deter some interested parties, given that the retail price is $699 in the U.S., but there are definitely more expensive models in Casio's G-Shock lineup.